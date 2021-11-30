Professor Moshe A. Milevsky, Chief Retirement Architect in collaboration with Guardian Capital LP, makes Hollywood debut

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professor Moshe A. Milevsky, Chief Retirement Architect in collaboration with Guardian Capital LP, has been featured in the documentary The Baby Boomer Dilemma: An Exposé of America’s Retirement Experiment. In the film, Moshe appears alongside some of America’s top economic minds on retirement income, including Nobel laureates and government leaders.



“I’m proud that my research and work in this area are being given the opportunity to reach the broader public,” said Professor Milevsky. “It’s exciting to see it on both sides of the border as well, with this being a US-made film focused on issues applicable to so many.”

Professor Milevsky appears along with distinguished economists from various US institutions and universities, in the first Motion Picture Association-rated film focused on retirement income.

A world-renowned, award-winning speaker, commentator and expert in the realm of retirement finance, Professor Milevsky collaborates with Guardian Capital LP on an exclusive basis in Canada. He is frequently sought out by government and practitioners to help educate about, and craft solutions to address, modern challenges in the retirement income market.

The film is in theatres in the United States and available for streaming and download in Canada. You can watch the trailer here.

For further information, please contact our Canadian Retail Asset Management team:

Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management, Guardian Capital LP

(416) 350-8104

About Guardian Capital LP