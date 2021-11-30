Apollo to Participate in Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders/events-and-presentations. For those unable to watch the live webcast, a replay will be available on Apollo’s website shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and equity. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

