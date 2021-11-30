A Broken Labor Market: An App to Fix It

Fresno, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrived Workforce Connections is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed with one goal; bridge the gap between great people and great work.

Arrived simplifies the complex world of staffing and job searching by offering the speed, visibility, and flexibility that isn’t possible with traditional recruitment methods. This is accomplished through the company’s platform that proactively matches people using a mobile app to available work, based on preferences and skills. The app is a white-label offering, meaning it can be found in app stores under an employer’s or agency’s brand, allowing them to create lasting connections with their talent pool.

The technology gives workers what they crave most, control. Workers can work where they want, when they want, with the power to grow their skills with jobs that match their career goals. They are automatically notified when new opportunities become available. These features create a synergistic relationship between companies and employees that is rarely seen in the labor market.

Agencies and employers know that the process of getting people to work often doesn’t work. Arrived’s platform resolves many “last-mile” details with features like automated shift broadcasting and dynamic scheduling, driving friction out of the recruiting and placement process.

Arrived Workforce Connections CEO Jennifer Byrne believes that technology needs to empower both employers and employees. She states, “The labor shortage companies face is not because of a lack of qualified workers. The problem is that most HR technology is optimized only for employers, leaving employees behind. In today’s labor market, we need to focus on workers if we want to fill millions of vacant positions. Our platform addresses the needs of staffing agencies and employers while giving them the tools to put their workers first, which makes the difference when recruiting the best employee for a position.”

The competition between companies for great workers is only going to increase. Agencies and employers cannot use yesterday’s tools to successfully recruit in today’s labor market. Instead, they must adopt a digital platform that helps them hire and retain the best talent in the market. Companies can visit www.arrivedjobs.com to learn more and request a demo.

About Arrived Workforce Connections, formerly gigRonin:

In today’s tight labor market, getting people to work is every company’s highest priority. Arrived Workforce Connections’ staffing platform builds connections between workers and the work they want by matching them to curated job opportunities and automating the process of getting them there. Arrived reimagines the art of connecting great people to great work.

