Visionstate Portfolio Company Exceed Solar Bundles IoT Tech with Latest Greenhouse Sale

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Exceed Solar, a portfolio company of Visionstate Corp., is further enhancing its high-tech solar greenhouse with its recent deployment of a residential off-grid greenhouse.

Exceed Solar, which recently deployed a 240 square foot, solar-powered greenhouse at the University of Alberta, is now bundling Internet of Things (IoT) technology into its structures to measure environmental conditions that will enhance growing capabilities while efficiently using renewable energy.

Interesting facts about the Exceed Solar greenhouse:

Two 315-watt photovoltaic solar panels power the off-grid greenhouse, producing 630W/h in green energy

The solar energy produces enough power to operate fans, lights, and a small IoT computer

A unique 40 square foot vestibule or potting shed is attached to the greenhouse and houses the solar components

Solar energy is stored in two batteries that can provide up to 2.9kW of storage

The building envelope is constructed using recycled SIP or structural insulated panels supplied by Ecoplast Solutions, a Canadian company based in Lloydminster, Alberta

The SIP panels are rated R30 and are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles

The greenhouse features an insulated north wall to regulate temperatures inside the greenhouse



The residential greenhouse is powered by two 315-watt solar panels and is built with energy efficiency in mind by using recycled, structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the building envelope and a double layer of polycarbonate panels for the growing area. The greenhouse has a total footprint of 160 square feet with 120 square feet of greenhouse space and a fully-insulated 40 square foot attached vestibule that can be used for indoor growing.

Exceed’s most recent sale of the greenhouse marks the first deployment in a residential setting. The Company’s objective is to disrupt traditional construction by incorporating new building materials and technology to ensure energy efficiency and meet demand for the transition to a renewable energy economy.

In addition to incorporating technology and renewable energy into its greenhouse, Exceed Solar is meeting the increased demand for backyard growing as climate change and COVID-19 continue to put pressure on food costs.

“The Exceed Solar greenhouse is the most advanced of its kind currently on the market,” explained Kim Muir, director of Marketing and Sales. “It is designed for northern cold-climate conditions and provides the ability to offset food costs by growing produce in your own backyard and for a longer growing season too.”

The IoT technology being incorporated in the greenhouse includes sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, and light levels in the greenhouse, which is accessible remotely through an app. The data collected within the greenhouse will allow the customer to better understand and tailor the growing conditions in the greenhouse and allow Exceed Solar to collect valuable data on the performance of its products.

Along with providing high-tech solar-powered greenhouses, Exceed Solar is setting its sights on addressing affordable housing by leveraging sustainable, modularized building materials and renewable energy. The Company is focussed on advancing its brand of social enterprise by addressing basic needs in our communities such as affordable and accessible housing.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Exceed Solar Inc. is a social enterprise and the builder of ‘Sol Spaces’ - a product line of building structures that are consciously engineered and constructed to enhance daily life, empower healthy communities and contribute to the sustainability of the planet. The Sol Greenhouse, Sol Studio and Sol Garden Suite are each innovatively designed to meet a unique and earnest customer profile including individual homeowners, community service groups, the restaurant and hospitality sector and municipalities in Edmonton and northern Alberta.

