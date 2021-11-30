Lam Research Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America (DJSI North America) for the first time. The DJSI North America list recognizes the top 20% of sustainability performers among the 600 largest companies in the U.S. and Canada.



Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are widely considered to be among the world’s leading benchmarks for corporate sustainability. The DJSI is reconstituted and compiled annually based on a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) conducted by S&P Global, which evaluates the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of participating companies over the preceding year. In 2021, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

"We congratulate Lam Research for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Lam’s inclusion in the 2021 DJSI North America underscores the company’s expanding focus and investments in ESG initiatives, in particular its efforts to increase the rigor of its inclusion and diversity, cybersecurity, ethics, and corporate governance programs. Earlier this year, Lam also announced two new ambitious sustainability goals: to operate on 100% on renewable energy by 2030, and to achieve carbon net zero by 2050.

“Lam Research is proud to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America in recognition of our corporate sustainability achievements,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “We believe our investments in ESG are critical, not only to Lam’s innovation and business success, but also to the continued viability of the semiconductor industry and the betterment of society as whole. This is an important milestone in our continuing journey to create a more sustainable world and we look forward to building on this momentum in the coming year.”

To learn more about Lam’s ESG programs and achievements, read the company’s 2020 ESG Report and visit https://www.lamresearch.com/company/environmental-social-governance/.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include or relate to, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve our sustainability goals on renewable energy and carbon emissions, our ability to achieve other ESG goals referred to in the press release or in our ESG report, and the criticality of those goals to the semiconductor industry in general and our business in particular. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition; business and economic conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy which may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors that may be inconsistent with our expectations; and government and political actions such as trade barriers, transportation disruptions, embargoes, duties and tariffs which may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2021 and in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2021. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.