Southern California's Emanate Health Announces Retirement of CEO Robert H. Curry, Effective in April 2022

COVINA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVINA, Calif. — Robert H. Curry, the Chief Executive Officer of Emanate Health—who guided the health care system to financial health, leveraged technology and innovation to grow patient services, and directed the nonprofit during the height of the global pandemic—today announced his retirement, effective April 2, 2022, after 14 years at the helm.

“As I look back on my tenure at Emanate Health, what stands out to me are the relationships that we built as a team, the challenges that we overcame together and the thousands of lives that we impacted along the way,” Curry said. “I have nothing but fond memories of my time here and leave with the satisfaction of knowing that the 1 million people that we serve will be in good hands moving forward.”

President and CFO Roger Sharma will guide Emanate Health during the transition period and oversee the health care system until a successor is formally announced.

“Rob has guided Emanate Health during a critical time in our history by reaffirming a commitment to our mission and values to drive every decision that was made to help people keep well in body, mind and spirit,” said Emanate Health Board Chairman Gary Mathewson. “Our values of respect, excellence, compassion, integrity and stewardship allow us to serve as a catalyst for change and a beacon for healthier lives. This was the compass that Rob used every day to lead our health care system.”

With an even greater commitment to our mission and values, Emanate Health staff paid the nonprofit the highest compliment. In 2021, it was named the #1 Health Care System Employer in the Country by Glassdoor, which is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer.

Attesting to a career of achievements, the Los Angeles Business Journal named Rob Curry 2021 Health System Executive of the Year in Los Angeles County for smartly guiding our health care system during the current pandemic, and for a long career in advocacy to address health care disparities.

Upon his hiring in 2008, Curry immediately worked to secure Emanate Health’s financial stability and established a pathway to encourage long-term growth and prosperity. Years later with its fiscal house in order, Emanate Health received an A+ bond rating and a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.

Among his many achievements, Curry successfully guided the rebrand from Citrus Valley Health Partners to Emanate Health in 2019. No longer known as the community hospital around the corner, Emanate Health is now recognized as a comprehensive, integrated health care system serving a million people in the region.

“The rebrand helped to change the way our staff and the community we serve view us,” Mathewson said. “Under the Emanate Health banner, Rob is expanding the health system’s footprint, adding new doctors and incorporating new technologies to boost patient care and provide new services.”

Curry guided the creation of a Heart Center of Choice at Inter-Community Hospital (ICH), which has been designated a ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) Receiving Center and regularly receives patients from other facilities. In addition, he oversaw the establishment of a Comprehensive Stroke Center at Queen of the Valley Hospital (QVH), and a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery at Emanate Health’s hospitals in West Covina and Glendora, staffed by six master robotic surgeons.

Following the sale of $170 million in construction bonds in 2020, Emanate Health broke ground this summer to build a two-story, state-of-the-art cancer center at QVH, which opens at the end of 2022. Next year, work is expected to begin on a 60,000-square-foot Emergency Department expansion and a new Intensive Care Unit also at QVH, both addressing a growing community need. ICH will also break ground soon on a new hospital façade, main entrance and lobby.

In addition to new hospital facilities, Curry fostered an environment for Emanate Health to receive national recognition for its patient care. The health system received the American Red Cross’ Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus award for quality stroke care for seven consecutive years at QVH. ICH has been honored with a national award from the American College of Surgeons for meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care. The Transitional Care Unit at ICH has received awards from US News & World Report for Best Nursing Homes, Short-Term Rehabilitation, and a Five-Star Rating for Quality Measures from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Under Curry’s watch, the health system established the Emanate Health Care Center, its first multi-specialty clinic offering Family Medicine, Neurology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pediatrics and OB/GYN care in the Medical Arts Building I near the Emergency Department at QVH. He also helped to establish the Emanate Health Medical Group and IPA, which extends medical care throughout the community.

To help train the next generation of physicians, Curry helped to establish the Emanate Health Family Medicine Residency Program, which was accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and entered into an affiliation with Keck School of Medicine of USC and its Department of Family Medicine.

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 14 years at Emanate Health and the heightened role our health care system and industry continues to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital and health care workers are now truly considered first responders by the public, helping to promote personal safety and wellness in our communities.”

