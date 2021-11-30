Largest Innovation Community in the World, OpenExO, Launches the First Publisher Specialized in Innovation: ExO Media Publishing, With Two Books

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenExO Inc, a public benefit organization that is transforming the world for a better future, is launching ExO Media Publishing with what promises to be two business bestsellers.

A Press Conference will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PST where ExO Media Publishing will present the EBELI book. Interested parties are invited to access the conference here OpenExO Zoom Press Conference.

The launch of ExO Media Publishing brings excitement to the technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship communities with two fantastic books that will break paradigms and accelerate global transformation, again:

Exponential Organizations 2014 is a pivotal book in its class that examines the future of organizations and offers readers insights on the concept of Exponential Organizations. It exemplified the strategy, structure, culture, processes, and systems of this new breed of company. The 2014 release reached No. 1 on Amazon's "Best-Sellers in Business Management," was named Frost & Sullivan's 2014 "Growth, Innovation, and Leadership Book of the Year," and was chosen by Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, to be one of Bloomberg's Best Books of 2015. The second edition will be released in early 2022.

EBELI (Evidence Based Entrepreneurship & Lean Innovation) is a system that has been created, curated, and matured for the last 20 years to move ideas and academic research to the market and thus, provide a solution to real and relevant problems. It is remarkably flexible and works as if it were a business model toolbox, where people can use each tool when and as much as they need it, without forgetting that there is a specific process to follow. EBELI has been used by 100,000+ to design and develop New Ventures based on technology, not based on technology, for-profit, not-for-profit, aimed at high impact, focused on public policy, etc. in America, Asia, and Europe. It will be released on Amazon on Dec. 8, 2021.

EBELI was co-created and improved by applying the methodology throughout the years by 7,000+ entrepreneurs, sherpas, instructors, consultants, coaches, mentors, academics, researchers, authors, experts, and business people from around the world led by Pedro Lopez Sela. This is a great legacy for those who are about to start the venture that is going to better the world.

"The world's entrepreneurs need this book…badly. We always promised ourselves we'd write volume 2 of the Startup Owner's Manual. EBELI provides that 'other half' of building a great Startup." - Bob Dorf, a lifelong entrepreneur, co-author of the legendary Startup Owner's Manual with Steve Blank.

"EBELI not only guides you step by step through the process but inspires you and changes your mindset to create exponential ventures that make a dent in the world, that solve global grand challenges, which have a true meaningful impact in the market." - Salim Ismail, author of Exponential Organizations and Founding Executive Director of Singularity University.

"The EBELI handbook integrates a variety of management and innovation concepts and frameworks. But make no mistake: this is a unique and ambitious work that translates insights on venture building gained through years of work with entrepreneurs into actionable solutions." - Roberto Alvarez, Executive Director of the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils (GFCC) and Venture Partner at Seldor Capital.

About OpenExO

OpenExO is the global transformation entrepreneurship ecosystem with more than 5,000 coaches, investors, consultants and innovation specialists helping organizations, institutions and people unlock abundance to change the world.

Media Contact

