Campaign Monitor Delivers a Modern Campaign Experience to Drive Deeper Marketing Engagements

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campaign Monitor , a CM Group brand and provider of powerful yet intuitive email marketing software , today announced an entirely new campaign experience. With a fresh, new design and functional workflow, Campaign Monitor customers can create, send and analyze campaigns much more easily. Initial response from customers has been incredibly positive; not only is the workflow more intuitive, it also encourages customers to try the platform’s testing features, which improves overall performance.



“The new Campaign Monitor experience is so easy to use. It is very intuitive, and now having everything in a single view makes it so efficient for me to build, send and report on my campaigns. I especially love the A/B testing feature, which I’ve used to test and optimize my campaigns - and get even better results,” said Merry, at RTO Insider.

Customers that have used the new experience have been more likely to use features like A/B testing. The new design contains a host of improvements in experience and workflow that make it easier to create great emails:

A simple, streamlined campaign creation process : Create and edit campaigns all from one page, in the order that’s most convenient.

: Create and edit campaigns all from one page, in the order that’s most convenient. Stress-free sending : Campaign Monitor has introduced a built-in assistant to more easily identify errors and keep track of necessary approvals, providing peace of mind to senders.

: Campaign Monitor has introduced a built-in assistant to more easily identify errors and keep track of necessary approvals, providing peace of mind to senders. Easy-to-use design features: Access quick design options to make it simpler to reuse a previous design, find the perfect template or upload custom HTML.



In addition to a more streamlined user experience, customers now have access to smart recommendations, providing campaign optimization on auto-pilot. The smart recommendations feature helps optimize subject lines with a summary of past subject line performance and suggests lists to use based on previous campaign activity. With recommendations for A/B tests based on campaign objectives, marketers can continue to maximize engagement.

“We’re thrilled that our customers are already seeing positive improvements from the new Campaign Monitor experience. We redesigned the entire app with our customer needs in mind, from the streamlined campaign creation process to campaign optimization on auto-pilot that are designed to increase performance, not just to help save time. With Campaign Monitor, marketers get a modern, flexible design that makes it easier and more fun to send emails – which are performing better than ever,” said Nelly Jacobo, VP of Product Management, at Campaign Monitor.

About Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand, is a global technology company providing a powerful yet intuitive email marketing platform. Founded in 2004, Campaign Monitor’s mission is to provide customers with the tools they need to create meaningful connections with their audiences. Over 250,000 customers worldwide use Campaign Monitor’s easy-to-use design, personalization and automation tools to create and deliver stunning emails that drive real business results. For more information about Campaign Monitor, or to try it for free, visit campaignmonitor.com.

