Better Addiction Care: Drug Overdose Deaths, Fueled by Fentanyl, Hit Record High in the U.S.

Delray Beach, Florida, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US between May 2020 and April 2021, reaching a record high. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention delivered the startling news this week, further demonstrating the dire need for those suffering from a drug addiction to receive the help, support and care they need to avoid such cruel fates.

Fentanyl, which is a painkiller that isn’t too dissimilar to morphine (50 to 100 times more potent), has been largely responsible for this 28.5% increase from the previous year in drug-related overdoses. While it’s purpose is to treat patients suffering with severe pain, it’s also incredibly addictive, drawing similarities to heroin, and can be fatal when improperly used.

Better Addiction Care, a free resource that helps those suffering with addiction find the information they need to start the road to recovery alongside a free 24/7 helpful, are all too aware of the Fentanyl overdose epidemic that the US is experiencing. It’s being brought into the U.S, produced illegally, and used to cut other drugs, and it’s not slowing down

Below, we take a closer look at the Fentanyl overdose epidemic, and what information services such as Better Addiction Care are doing to help support those effected:

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. It’s a prescription drug that is used to treat severe pain and is routinely used after surgeries are performed or prescribed to those who experience chronic pain and cannot tolerate other opioids.

However, it is also being made and used illegally. There are an abundance of risk factors for Fentanyl addiction that are widely agreed can increase the likelihood of becoming dependent on it, including genetic factors, emotional or psychological trauma and self-medication.

Why is Fentanyl a primary cause of drug overdose deaths in the US?

Fentanyl is too widely available in the US and is being produced and used illegally. To put it into perspective, around 75,000 of the 100,000+ overdose deaths were as a result of opioids, and most were specifically because of Fentanyl.

In a recent interview with CCN, a United States Drug Enforcement Administration representative, said that they had seized enough Fentanyl to provide every member of the US population with a lethal dose, and they continue to seize more each and every day.

The risks associated with improper use of Fentanyl are vast, but its usage continues to rise.

How do opioids such as Fentanyl affect us when improperly used?

For those who become addicted to Fentanyl, it’s not uncommon for physical diseases or other medical conditions to be exacerbated. It can also intensify issues such as anxiety, depression, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other substance use disorders. An overdose can be fatal.

How can we identify an addiction to Fentanyl?

The changes in mood and behavior that are associated with a Fentanyl addiction are not too dissimilar to the symptoms of other opioid addictions, as outlined by California Behavioral Health.

This includes but is not limited to fluctuations in mood, anxiousness, extreme cravings, withdrawals, swollen extremities, dizziness, fatigue, erratic heart rates and a degermation of physical and/or psychological health.

What help is out there for those who may be suffering with a Fentanyl addiction?

Better Addiction Care is a free resource that helps you find the information you need to begin on the road to addiction recovery. If you or a loved one is struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction and need treatment, their helpline is available 24/7. When you call their confidential helpline, you’ll speak with a compassionate and knowledgeable treatment support specialist who will help you find the right program for you or a loved one.

Better Addiction Care is a third-party information service for consumers who are dealing with addiction or seeking information on addiction treatment. Better Addiction Care connects you with authoritative and reliable information about drugs and alcohol, detox programs, substance abuse treatment, and support groups in your area. Learn more via the website: https://betteraddictioncare.com/

