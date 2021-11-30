Oilfield Water Logistics Announces Change in Management

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oilfield Water Logistics (“OWL”), a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions primarily in the Permian Basin, today welcomes Todd Abbott, a seasoned professional in the energy industry with over 25 years of experience, to the board and management team as Executive Chair, and appoints Nick Hines as President and Chief Operating Officer.



“We are pleased to welcome Todd Abbott and to promote Nick Hines within the organization as OWL continues to grow and innovate,” said Gregory J. Smith, President and CEO of Instar Asset Management. “Todd’s depth of experience in business operations and corporate finance, along with Nick’s on-the-ground company expertise, position OWL for continued growth in this era of water scarcity and climate change.”

OWL partners with North American producers primarily in the Northern Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable water infrastructure solutions. The renewed management team will position OWL’s platform, which has doubled in size since 2019, for growth and pursuit of the company’s strategic priorities, enhancing value for its customers and the communities it serves.

“I am delighted to join the dedicated and professional team at OWL,” said Todd Abbott. “This is an exciting opportunity to create sustainable value and lead an industry in transition. I look forward to working closely with Nick, the Advisory Board and everyone at OWL to strengthen the company’s growth trajectory.”

Mr. Abbott has held senior executive positions at oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Permian Basin, including at Pioneer Water Management, where he supported company operations development with the necessary water supply, disposal and reuse. Most recently, Mr. Abbott worked in leadership roles at Marathon Oil Company, most recently as Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning and previously as Vice President, Resources Plays South & Land, overseeing the Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin operations as well as the company’s Land Department.

“Customers are increasingly challenged to manage rising produced water volumes while balancing the realities of droughts and water scarcity,” said Nick Hines. “Since commencing OWL’s water re-use program in 2020, our goal has been to support our communities, provide solutions to our customers and to demonstrate best-in-class operations. It is an exciting time for OWL as we build and accelerate our water reuse and recycling capabilities to invest in sustainable solutions for our water infrastructure.”

Joining OWL in 2018, Mr. Hines has over 15 years of combined experience in oil and gas upstream operations as well as water midstream operations. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hines has implemented industry-leading best practices to propel company growth, including water recycling initiatives to bolster sustainability efforts and to create additional value for customers.

About Oilfield Water Logistics

Founded in 2014, OWL’s growing water infrastructure solutions platform in the Permian Basin extends across the midstream water value chain, including produced water gathering, transportation, re-use, recycling and disposal. OWL provides long-term stability and volume predictability for its exploration and production customers and is strongly positioned to meet increasing customer demand and further expand its footprint and service offering. For more information about OWL: www.oilfieldwaterlogistics.com.

