Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP Welcomes Government Relations Principal Nick Bush to Its Washington D.C. Office

Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is pleased to announce that Nicholas J. (Nick) Bush has joined its Washington, D.C. office as Principal with the firm’s Federal Government Relations and Policy practice group.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to Calfee. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of both Capitol Hill and the Ohio Congressional Delegation to the firm’s clients,” said Leah Pappas Porner, Partner-in-Charge of Calfee's Columbus office and Chair of the firm's Government Relations and Legislation practice.

Prior to joining Calfee, Bush worked in the Washington, D.C. office of Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) as Chief of Staff, actively managing the day-to-day operations of the Washington and three district offices, while coordinating with legislative, communications and field representatives and political teams.

As Chief of Staff, Bush maintained direct relationships with Republican and Democratic members of Congress, other chiefs of staff, and senior staff as well as with Executive Branch program offices and Congressional liaisons. He also regularly interacted with government affairs representatives across various industries and related organizations, including Bio, PhRMA, Innovation Alliance, Higher Education Coalition, AAU, APLU, Hi-Tech Alliance, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, Outdoor Industry Association, The Nature Conservancy, National Venture Capital Association, Medical Device Manufacturers, and U.S. Inventors for Jobs to name a few. In addition, Bush served as the subject matter expert on policies related to technology, telecommunications, commerce, intellectual property, education, natural resources, judiciary, energy, environment, transportation and immigration.

“Nick served at the intersection of policy and politics working for Steve Stivers, a leading member of the House of Representatives. He was an integral part of major legislative initiatives during his time there. We look forward to Nick's insights to help Calfee advocate for our clients on Capitol Hill,” said Jamie Gregory, Lead Principal with Calfee's Federal Government Relations and Policy group in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

Prior to joining Rep. Stivers’ office, Bush served as Senior Legislative Assistant to Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) in Rep. Upton’s D.C. office. In this role, he supported legislative operations for the Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee with oversight of commerce, trade, technology, health, energy, and environment, coordinating with the staff director, committee counsels, clerks and the legislative director.

Bush started working on Capitol Hill in 2012, as a Legislative Fellow with the Office of Rep. Stivers, serving as a specialist in education policy and working with technology, energy and environment issues.

Bush began his career as an elementary school teacher in Greensboro, North Carolina. After five years in the classroom, Nick earned a master’s degree in Public Policy with a concentration in Public Policy Analysis and Recommendation from American University. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education, cum laude, from Bowling Green State University.





About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

