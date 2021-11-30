CheckaRoof Examines the Exciting New Trends Taking the Roofing Industry by Storm

Darlington, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CheckaRoof is a leading roofing company based in Darlington, and the team there have spotted some exciting new trends taking the roofing industry by storm in the UK.

According to CheckaRoof, more and more UK customers are inquiring about synthetic roofs, solar panels and the impressive Solar Roof by Tesla. Here, we will look at these developments in a bit more detail.

Synthetic roofs

For years, natural materials like terracotta and slate have reigned supreme in the roofing world. However, times are changing and there has recently been a preference for synthetic roofing among UK homeowners.

Synthetic roofs come with a myriad of different benefits. Some of these benefits include:

They are lighter than natural materials like slate and terracotta

They are more durable than natural materials such as slate and terracotta

They are less expensive than natural materials such as slate and terracotta

They work well with green roofs and other sustainable roofing technologies

Synthetic tiles and stones look pretty much the same as natural roof materials

Solar roofs

Solar has come a long way since it was first dreamt up as a way to create renewable energy – nowadays, it’s more effective than ever before. Homeowners are more than curious about the new technologies available, from cutting edge solar panels to the revolutionary Tesla Solar Roof that is capable of powering homes with a fully integrated solar system. The Tesla Roof has received tons of attention of late, and it’s easy to see why when we examine the benefits. Some examples of these benefits include:

Clean, renewable energy Perhaps the most important benefit of having a solar roof is that you will be helping to protect the planet at a vital time in environmental history, because with solar technology there is no need for fossil fuels that harm our environment

Elegant, durable solar technology Tesla’s Solar Roof is beautifully designed to complement your home’s natural aesthetic styling Solar Roof tiles are typically more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles and are engineered for all-weather protection. This means that they can last longer than an average roof and protect your home for decades to come.

Economical technology Solar Roof is the only roof that can help pay for itself with the energy you produce A Solar Roof allows you to power your home with solar energy and take control of your monthly electricity bill



