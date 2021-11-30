Whale Watching on Maui: Dive Maui Offers Eco-Tourists Amazing Opportunities to See Whales in the Wild

Lahaina, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dive Maui is a professional scuba diving, snorkeling, and ecotour operator on Maui, Hawaii, located in the heart of Lahaina.

One of the company’s most popular activities for eco-tourists is its incredible whale watching tours that run from December 15th – May 15th. This period is the prime time for whale watching, as more than 2,000 humpback whales migrate from the cold Alaskan waters to the warmer Hawaiian climate to mate, give birth, and nurture their calves in one of Mother Nature’s greatest spectacles.

If you’d love the rare chance to see whales playing and living in the wild, be sure to get in touch with the Dive Maui team today to book your once-in-a-lifetime experience!

World-class whale watching

Maui is the perfect place to watch whales on their migratory journeys, and Dive Maui is the perfect company to transport you to their world. Their expert knowledge of the local waters is unrivalled, and they truly care about offering the very best experience to each and every customer who books a tour.

Dive Maui’s whale watching tours operate 7 days a week from December 15th to April 31st at 7am, 9:15am, 11:30am and 1:45pm. Each trip typically takes approx. 2 hours to complete and costs $65 for adults or $45 for children who are between 3-12 years old – however, if you want more time on the water then you can take advantage of the team’s multiple trip discounts.

When you take a tour with Dive Maui, you will hope on board a fast, comfortable boat departing from Mala Ramp in Lahaina. The boat is stable, safe and holds a maximum number of 18 guests, allowing for an intimate experience and close interaction with the whales.

Here are some of the things included in every Dive Maui whale watching tour:

Up close whale sightings (often within 100m)

Information about Maui’s humpback whales from the expert captain and crew members

Hydrophone and speakers so you can hear the whale song.

Souvenir Dive Maui water bottle made from recycled plastic to keep you hydrated on the water

Rain ponchos for inclement weather

To find out more about Dive Maui’s unforgettable whale watching tour from Lahaina, please get in touch with the team today!

Caring for oceans and sea life

Dive Maui strives to operate as an eco-conscious business wherever possible. The entire team there has a true passion for marine life and a major love for Maui’s humpbacks, and proudly consider themselves to be ambassadors for the oceans and the natural world. This passion is infectious and will truly bring your whale watching experience to life!

Dive Maui strives to ensure that our business and diving practices are environmentally sustainable to safeguard the ocean and its majestic inhabitants for generations to come. The company always respects and observes NOAA guidelines for marine mammal interaction.

The Dive Maui team works hard to encourage customers to see the tours as unmissable experiences that broaden horizons and offer a learning experience so individuals and families can truly appreciate, nourish, and conserve the world’s environment and ecology even more in future.

So, if you’re interested in whale watching on Maui in an eco-conscious way, get in touch with Dive Maui today to book your experience!

More information

Dive Maui is a family-owned and -operated dive shop on Maui whose team is passionate about sharing their love of the ocean with others. To find out more, please visit goscubadivemaui.com.

