iDirect Government Debuts Evolution Defense 4.4 Software with Enhanced Security

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced its newest software release, Evolution® Defense 4.4, for enhanced military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) protection.



Evolution Defense 4.4 technology advancements are targeted at the DLC-R line cards, enabling Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) on the DLC-R line cards, and other security improvements.

CSIR represents a real-time streaming technology to mitigate interference, and the introduction of Evolution Defense 4.4 now applies to both iDirectGov’s remote and line cards. This release complements the previous Evolution Defense 4.2.2.0 software release, which provided CSIR protection on the 9-Series, establishing a complete end-to-end interference mitigation solution.

The DLC-R and 9-Series remote interference reporting work in the company’s iMonitor network management software, which provides in-depth views into both real-time and historical network performance. This includes the health status of remotes, graphical displays, network probes and detailed bandwidth usage. The DLC-R-measured interference alerts and warnings thresholds are user configurable, as are the satellite remote alerts and warnings.

With security a highest priority for iDirectGov, the Evolution Defense platform is continuously tested and evaluated to ensure mission critical data is protected. To reinforce this security posture, the deployment of the Evolution Defense 4.4 software will have the protection of the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 1 enabled, along with the backing of the security enhancements in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL8). This implementation is applicable to all the servers associated with the platform beginning with Evolution Defense 4.4.

“Enhanced security solutions in Evolution Defense 4.4 create a multi-layered approach to MILSATCOM protection,” said John Ratigan, president of iDirect Government. “We have engineered this specialized software release to enable interference mitigation on our line cards to create an end-to-end solution for interference when combined with our 9-Series remotes.”

These security enhancements help to combat adversaries who are increasing their implementations of signal intelligence (SIGINT) to attack military and government spectrum use, as enemies seek to jam transmissions intended for radio communications, radar and various operations.

“Evolution Defense 4.4 meets military communications requirements worldwide,” said Ratigan. “Our security solution offers a Defense-in-Depth approach for reliable and secure communications.”

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering iDirect, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 17 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.