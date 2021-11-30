Relax Melodies rebrands to BetterSleep on its path to become the leader in digital sleep

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipnos, a pioneer in the sleep and meditation app space since 2009 and the maker of the top-rated sleep app Relax Melodies, announced today that the app and the business will now be known as “BetterSleep.” BetterSleep is launching their new brand with the app’s version 20.0 now available for download.

As part of version 20.0, BetterSleep is adding to the great sounds, music, meditations, and bedtime stories that users know and love, with new features in the sleep toolkit including sleep tracking, hypnotherapy, and chronotype analysis. BetterSleep will also be collaborating with world-renowned sleep specialist and Professor of Circadian Neuroscience at Oxford University, Dr. Russell Foster. He joins the team as Chief Sleep Advisor and will help in developing more informative and science-backed sleep content.

“Our new brand and features will allow us to continue improving people’s lives through better sleep,” explained Simon Alex Bérubé, Founder & General Manager of BetterSleep. “We are delivering an unparalleled product to our loyal users, and we look forward to continuously enhancing the experience.”

The new name follows Ipnos’ recent acquisition by Teladoc Health. BetterSleep will continue to operate independently, managed by the existing Montreal-based team led by Bérubé.

Entry into the sleep and meditation category is a natural extension of the BetterHelp brand. The category has grown exponentially over the last five years with strong opportunities for synergy and growth. BetterSleep’s rebrand emphasizes an added focus on sleep as a means to greater whole-person health.

“We have proven expertise to scale consumer-facing businesses,” said Oz Nakash, Head of Platform Services of BetterHelp. “With our combined vision and effort, we are confident we will continue to help millions of people sleep their best. We are excited to be working closely with Simon and the team.”

To learn more about BetterSleep, visit www.bettersleep.com or download the app in the App Store or Google Play store.

About BetterSleep: BetterSleep (formerly Relax Melodies) contains soothing sounds, music, meditations, and bedtime stories. The application has over 55 million downloads and over 700,000 positive user reviews across various app stores including Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and Amazon. It is available in 10 languages, has facilitated over 2 billion meditation sessions, and has been featured in by The Guardian, CNN, The Today Show, Women’s Health, Elle, GQ, and many more. BetterSleep combines science-backed techniques, innovative personalization features, and premium sleep content to help people across the world sleep soundly and feel great. BetterSleep is a proud part of the Teladoc Health Inc.