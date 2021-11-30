Amasa Integrates Enjin and Efinity for Metaverse Micro Incomes

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amasa combines, stabilises, and amplifies micro income streams from games, data, content, and other decentralized web-based interactions.

The alignment will give users of Enjin's ecosystem a way to combine cryptocurrency earnings from gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a range of other micro income streams.

Enjin's Efinity metaverse infrastructure is environmentally friendly, scalable, and designed to make NFTs as intuitive to use as smartphones and widely adopted consumer applications.

Amasa has announced a partnership with Enjin, one of the longest-serving blockchain gaming and NFT ecosystems. Enjin is expanding its scope and infrastructure to better serve the emerging decentralized metaverse with Efinity, and is currently hosting a Crowdloan to secure a slot for Efinity in the Polkadot parachain auctions.

The partnership will deliver added value to users of projects within the Enjin and Efinity ecosystem, first increasing awareness and adoption of play-to-earn and NFT-based projects which enable users to receive repeated, small-scale payments earned in cryptocurrency ("micro income streams"). This will be followed by technical integrations between Amasa and Enjin to make these income streams even more valuable to users.

Enjin's Metaverse Infrastructure Meets Amasa's Income Aggregation

Amasa is working to introduce millions of gamers and creators to the rapidly growing opportunities for income generation within Web3 and the metaverse. Enjin's ecosystem offers cutting-edge solutions to integrate NFT and blockchain infrastructure into gaming and metaverse projects. To date, the Enjin Platform has already been used to create over 1.18 billion blockchain assets and NFTs.

Aligning with Amasa means Enjin's sizable community of users will be able to take the cross-game flexibility and benefits of the Enjin ecosystem one step further. It will allow them to combine gaming and NFT-based earnings with a range of other micro income streams spanning innovative areas in crypto, including data sharing, social networks, and IoT.

"Enjin are future-focused OGs building the next, better component to achieve improved versions of the future. Efinity and the Enjin ecosystem tackle key challenges to user adoption of gaming, metaverse, and NFT income streams. They improve network speed and lower costs, formulate seamless experiences, and cultivate user value. We're looking forward to adding value to Enjin's technical advances," said William Birks, Founder of Amasa.

Amasa Looks to the Future

The Amasa app will launch in Q2 2022 on Polygon, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, then rapidly integrate more networks, with Enjin's Polkadot-powered network Efinity as a priority. Aimed at realizing the full potential of a truly open metaverse, the Efinity parachain will deliver real decentralization, cross-chain compatibility, future-proof scalability, and ease of upgrades.

Most importantly for earning micro income streams, the network has hyper-fast execution speed for high-volume transactions with extremely low gas fees. It can mint up to 20 million NFTs per second, which will allow play-to-earn gaming and the broader metaverse to flourish. Efinity is vying for a slot in the upcoming Polkadot parachain auctions. More information is available via the Efinity Crowdloan page.

In addition to its roadmap of technical integrations based on the new partnership, Amasa will promote and raise awareness of projects being built with Enjin and on Efinity. As part of its mission to accelerate mass adoption of Web3 as a source of new income for users all over the world, Amasa is developing an online discovery dashboard to showcase relevant Web3 projects. This will drive awareness and bring new users to the Enjin ecosystem, and in turn foster direct engagement with projects to provide product feedback loops and optimise Amasa's app for a smooth user experience.

About Enjin

Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive suite of products for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, affordable platform, Enjin's technology has seen wide application in blockchain games, apps, enterprise programs, and innovative marketing campaigns. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), a utility token used to back the value of blockchain assets. To date, over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets have already been created. To learn more, visit enjin.io.

About Amasa

Amasa's mission is to empower people everywhere to capture and capitalise on the wealth-building potential of micro income streams derived from interacting with Web3, the metaverse, and DeFi. Amasa is working to inspire mass adoption of Web3 platforms that reward participants for their gaming, time, energy, attention, content, data, and interactions. These rewards are then amplified through DeFi investment options.

Combine. Stabilise. Amplify. All in the background of everyday life.

