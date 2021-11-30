Sumo Logic Unifies Intelligence Framework to Accelerate Discovery and Response to Security Threats

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Invent 2021 – Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced four new Sumo Logic AWS Quick Start integrations for rapid access to security and compliance insights and support for Amazon Inspector. Aligned with the AWS Security Reference Architecture, the Quick Start integrations automate the collection and analysis of security events. With these new integrations and insights, Sumo Logic customers can securely embark on a cloud migration and adoption journey by leveraging an automated, repeatable, intelligence framework to accelerate discovery and response to security threats.



"Data is king, and Sumo Logic provides data when and how customers need it to help them stay ahead of the next threat,” said Greg Martin, VP and GM of the Security Business Unit for Sumo Logic. “Today, we are delighted to offer support for and be part of the unveiling of Amazon Inspector, automate the integration with AWS Security Reference Architecture , and reinforce that we are the partner of choice for companies taking the cloud journey with AWS.”

Read the blog : Announcing New Sumo Logic AWS Security Quick Start integrations



Sumo Logic Cloud Security Monitoring & Analytics Advances Value from AWS Investments

Sumo Logic offers 12 Quick Start integrations for AWS delivering out-of-the-box queries, alerts, and dashboards to detect active threats quickly. This allows security engineers to set a common architecture to tackle critical detection and investigation use cases. This includes the new AWS Inspector as well as integrations for AWS GuardDuty, AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF), and AWS Security Hub.

As an integration partner for Amazon Inspector, Sumo Logic reveals trends and identifies anomalies in Inspector scan results in real-time. This helps customers surface critical security insights by understanding how application and infrastructure changes impact scan results to help provide critical insights customers need to be successful in AWS.

New dashboards also enable the visualization of logs and metrics in one unified view, featuring an updated UI including honeycomb visualization. With the latest release of Sumo Logic AWS Quick Start integrations, Sumo Logic applies a broad view of security operations with monitoring and analytics dashboards that identify the needle in a haystack to derive actionable security insights.

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ is the services-oriented, intelligence platform for modern security operations. It serves as the backbone for the suite of Sumo Logic security intelligence solutions, delivering a cloud-native, open and flexible infrastructure that allows enterprises to realize additional value from its AWS investments.

In two separate announcements today, Sumo Logic also unveiled that it was named ISV Partner of the Year by Amazon Web Services and detailed its support for expanded tracing visibility into AWS Lambda .

