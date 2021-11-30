Sumo Logic Drives Unified Observability with Expanded Tracing Visibility into AWS Lambda

Powered by OpenTelemetry, Sumo Logic Platform Enhancements Deliver Unparalleled Insight Into Application Performance



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Invent 2021 – Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced that expanded tracing visibility into AWS Lambda functions is now available. Powered by AWS CloudWatch, AWS CloudTrail and OpenTelemetry, Sumo Logic now leverages AWS Lambda telemetry: logs, metrics and traces required to provide full end-to-end application visibility.

Now certified as an AWS Lambda Ready Partner , Sumo Logic delivers unified observability to customers building and operating Lambda functions, providing unique views into resource utilization and application stack performance for the best possible end-user experience. In addition to telemetry, Sumo Logic analyzes how functions perform during transactions and correlates that performance to the wide range of AWS services in a customer application.

“OpenTelemetry is the future of observability, and Sumo Logic accelerates our customers’ digital transformation,” said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development, Sumo Logic. “With our latest investments in OpenTelemetry and the extension of our deep partnership with AWS, we provide enterprises and our developer community the choices and cloud services needed for rapid app development and real-time insight to action across their business.”

Armed with intuitive workflows, Sumo Logic can bring in CloudWatch logs and metrics data for AWS Lambda, along with data for other key AWS services, such as EC2, ECS, RDS, DynamoDB, API Gateway, Elasticache, ELB. With unified observability, customers building and operating Lambda functions get unique views into resource utilization and application stack performance for the best possible end-user experience. Additionally, Sumo Logic’s automated machine-learning and advanced analytics capabilities quickly surface the root cause of an issue, allowing users to dedicate more resources to new feature development and fewer outages.

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ serves as the backbone for the suite of Sumo Logic observability solutions, delivering a cloud-native, open and flexible infrastructure that allows enterprises to realize additional value from its AWS investments.

In two separate announcements today, Sumo Logic also unveiled that it was named ISV Partner of the Year by Amazon Web Services and detailed its support for AWS Security Reference Architecture and Amazon Inspector.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

