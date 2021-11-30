SiTime Corporation Joins the S&P MidCap 400 Index

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, welcomed the company’s addition to the S&P MidCap 400® Index, effective today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



“SiTime has continued to achieve tremendous growth since our IPO in late 2019,” said Rajesh Vashist, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at SiTime. “The company’s addition to the S&P MidCap 400 is an exciting milestone that reflects the remarkable accomplishments of our dedicated team and accelerating penetration of the $8 billion timing market. We have entered a new phase of growth that is supported by a combination of rapid product portfolio expansion and an aggressive customer acquisition strategy that, we expect, will continue delivering results to our shareholders for years to come.”

Originally launched in June 1991, the S&P 400 is composed of 400 companies across 11 sectors as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) and designed to measure the mid-cap segment of the market. SiTime joins the index as the newest member of the Information Technology sector.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

