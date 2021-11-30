Leader Dogs for the Blind Urgently Needs Volunteer Puppy Raisers

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most of us have seen one, an adorable dog wearing a blue “Future Leader Dog” jacket or bandana and wondered how we can learn to train a dog to behave so well. There’s only one way to learn the Leader Dogs for the Blind method, to raise a puppy for the organization.

Currently, Mother Nature has been very good to Leader Dog by providing large litters of adorable Labradors and Labrador crosses. This means that new volunteer puppy raisers are urgently needed!

As a volunteer puppy raiser, you’ll spend a year with a cute canine at your side as you both learn the skills needed for the puppy to be ready for its formal guide dog training. With the help of a puppy counselor and members of your puppy raising group, you’ll learn the proper way to teach the general skills of sit, stay, settling calmly on a mat and walking nicely on a leash. But you’ll also learn unique skills needed by working guide dogs like ignoring distractions, moving confidently through busy environments and properly greeting people.

This opportunity is open to families, couples and singles within driving distance of Leader Dog’s campus in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Whether you’ve been a “dog person” for years or have never owned a dog, you’ll learn a lot during your year as a Leader Dog puppy raiser.

Other benefits of this volunteer position include helping someone who are blind become more independent and confident in their travel, meeting like-minded people in your community, having a daily walking partner and feeling good about giving back to your community.

To learn more, go to LeaderDog.org and choose the “Volunteer” tab to apply or register for an orientation session, or call (888) 777-5332.

Attachments