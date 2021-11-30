The Gift That Gives Back: Limited-edition The Tea Spot x charity: water Tumbler Set Will Fuel $100,000 Donation Goal to Bring Clean Water to People in Need

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the holiday season, The Tea Spot has partnered with charity: water to create a Limited-edition charity: water Tea Tumbler set that provides clean water – with every set sold – to someone in need. The set includes a 32-ounce travel tumbler with infuser and double-walled insulation to keep tea fresh for hours (hot or cold). The special set also includes a 25+ serving package of “Peach on Earth” oolong tea for use with the bottle. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from each sale will be donated to charity: water with a goal of raising a total of $100,000 to bring clean water to an estimated 2,500 people.

As a non-profit organization, charity: water funds sustainable water projects in areas of greatest need and works with local partners to implement them. The Tea Spot is a leading producer of handcrafted whole leaf teas and Steepware®, and the company donates 10 percent of all profits to community wellness programs around the world through its 10% For Wellness program.



Maria Uspenski, founder and CEO of The Tea Spot, said, “I’m honored to have our company partner with charity: water, and so very excited to offer this Limited-edition The Tea Spot x charity: water Tea Tumbler Set as a force for wellness. It’s the perfect gift that gives back this holiday season, providing clean and safe water to one person in need in a developing country, while also infusing the goodness of whole leaf tea for the giftee.”



Scott Harrison, founder of charity: water, said, “The Tea Spot’s mission as a socially responsible business, as well as its 10% For Wellness program, are very much in line with charity: water’s goal of helping communities. When a community gets access to clean water, it can change just about everything. It can improve health, increase access to food, grow local economies, and help kids spend more time in school. We’re excited about this partnership with The Tea Spot, and we look forward to further helping as many people as possible around the world.”



Since 2006, charity: water has funded 79,136 water projects around the world to help more than 13.2 million people get access to clean water, hygiene and improved sanitation. To date, all of The Tea Spot’s 10% For Wellness donations have gone directly to cancer and community wellness programs, and The Tea Spot has contributed more than 10 million cups of tea to various organizations.



Why water? According to charity: water, 785 million people in the world live without clean water. That’s nearly one in 10 people worldwide or twice the population of the United States. In parallel, The Tea Spot’s mission is to develop solutions for healthy hydration, so access to the gift of water is at their core.



To order The Tea Spot’s Limited-edition charity: water Tea Tumbler set, visit theteaspot.com/products/charity-water-tea-tumbler-set. Shipping is free to the lower 48 states in the U.S. but note that the set is excluded from further discounts, as 100 percent of net proceeds are donated to charity: water’s clean water projects.



The set’s tumbler is lead-free, cadmium-free and BPA-free. The Tea Spot’s “Peach on Earth” tea is a traditional jade oolong that’s grown along winding mountain streams in Fujian Province, China. Its lightly oxidized, rolled leaves open to offer a soft fragrance with hints of lilac. This tea’s naturally sweet and aromatic character is perfectly accented by peach essence, and it’s delicious cold brewed or hot steeped.



To learn more about The Tea Spot and its line of premium teas and Steepware®, visit theteaspot.com or email sales@theteaspot.com. To read about The Tea Spot’s 10% For Wellness program, visit theteaspot.com/pages/impact. For more on charity: water, visit charitywater.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bc52772-ebd2-4f7e-8191-efe2e6c1c71c