Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Market to Reach $1. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Cellulose (MC) estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Methyl Cellulose (MC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032193/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$481.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $310.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
- The Methyl Cellulose (MC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- Foods & Beverages Segment to Record 6% CAGR
- In the global Foods & Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$164.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$241.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$230 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

  • Anhui Shanhe
  • Ashland
  • Dow
  • Hercules Inc
  • Huzhou Zhanwang
  • Lotte
  • Luzhou Tianpu
  • Shandong Guangda Technology
  • Shandong Head
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Tai`an Ruitai




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032193/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Foods & Beverages
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Foods & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Foods & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Drilling Fluids
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Drilling Fluids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Drilling Fluids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: China Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: France Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: UK Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: India Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Methyl Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals,
Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal
Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Argentina Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 91: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Brazil Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 94: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Mexico Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Methyl Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals,
Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal
Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and
Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Middle East Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 106: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Iran Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 109: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Israel Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose (MC) by
Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages,
Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Methyl Cellulose (MC)
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods & Beverages, Paints &
Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids and Mining for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Methyl
Cellulose (MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction,
Foods & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling
Fluids and Mining - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Methyl Cellulose
(MC) by Application - Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Foods &
Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Drilling Fluids
and Mining Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032193/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data