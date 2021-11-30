“Vive la Differénce,” Philippe Starck’s White Tulip Collection for Duravit

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravit USA is pleased to introduce White Tulip, a new holistic bathroom collection designed by Philippe Starck. White Tulip is inspired by the organic silhouette of a tulip in full bloom. Its elegant aesthetics, ergonomic design and the delicate execution of each of the collection’s components adds sophisticated luxury to any bathroom.

“We are thrilled to introduce White Tulip to our market,” comments Tim Schroeder, President of Duravit North America. “Starck has designed iconic pieces for the modern bath throughout his three-decade collaborative tenure with Duravit. White Tulip offers our audience a complete bathroom collection with a simultaneously new and nostalgic sense of design.”

Starck’s primary intention was to create a collection that naturally fits into our lives. According to Starck, “White Tulip is a very sophisticated collection with a strong sense of ergonomics, but it is above all delicate and affectionate, which makes all the difference.”

Inclusive of furniture, washbasins and bathtubs (with future additions to come), the collection brings new beauty to the bathroom for optimal relaxation and self-reflection. The collection also features cutting-edge technologies like soft-closing and push-to-open drawers.

Washbasins

The freestanding washbasin evokes a tulip in bloom. Available completely in ceramic or with an integrated cabinet at the base in any of the collection's furniture finishes, this dramatic fixture commands the central focus of any bathroom. The freestanding basins can be plumbed to the wall or the floor, as necessary, to accommodate water connections. The collection also features delicate outward sloping-edged above-counter basins that impress with their aesthetic. Furniture washbasins and handrinse basins are also available.

Furniture

A full suite of furniture offers elegant and refined solutions in a range of sizes and finishes. The miter-cut, finely crafted edges across the furniture are a testament to the precise composition of the White Tulip design language. Wall-mounted and floor-standing vanities can be paired with matching semi-tall cabinets with two or three glass shelves for added storage. Another special furniture element is the floor-standing chrome console with wooden shelves. Finishes available include five high-quality colors (Nordic White, White, Taupe, Stone Grey and Graphite) in either high-gloss or satin matte lacquer as well as solid wood (Natural Oak or American Walnut). Notably, the satin matte finishes feature scratch resistance and anti-fingerprint technology.

Philippe Starck added further interest to his White Tulip furniture designs with the option to include a distinctive circular chrome handle. As a unique design option, these handles offer a striking contrast to the matte or high-gloss lacquers and solid wood surfaces. The design is echoed in the towel holders available singularly or as a pair on the floor-standing console.

Bathtubs

Philippe Starck brings three beautiful freestanding bathtub designs to market within his White Tulip collection. Mirroring the blooming aesthetic of the washbasins, the freestanding bathtub design is available in an ovular shape in both a compact size (63”) and regular size (70 ⅞”). An elegant round freestanding bathtub with a diameter of 70” equally brings the refined language of the collection to the bathroom.

The extraordinary shapes of all components within the White Tulip collection offer exquisite design options. The nuances of the material, elegant finishes and wellness enhancements easily create a calming oasis in the bathroom for a rejuvenating start and end to the day.

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms. The company is active in more than 130 countries worldwide and stands for innovation in the fields of signature design, comfort-enhancing technology and premium quality. In cooperation with high-profile international designers, such as Philippe Starck, sieger design, Kurt Merki Jr., Christian Werner, Matteo Thun and Cecilie Manz, the company develops unique bathrooms that enhance quality of life for users on a sustained basis. Duravit's product portfolio comprises sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, tap fittings and accessories as well as installation systems.Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us or call 888-DURAVIT.

About Philippe Starck

Philippe Starck, a world-famous creator with multifaceted inventiveness, is always focused on the essential, his vision: that creation, whatever form it takes, must improve the lives of as many people as possible. This philosophy has made him one of the pioneers and central figures of the concept of “democratic design.” By employing his prolific work across all domains, from everyday products (furniture, a citrus squeezer, electric bikes, an individual wind turbine), to architecture (hotels, restaurants that aspire to be stimulating places) and naval and spatial engineering (mega yachts, habitation module for private space tourism), he continually pushes the boundaries and requirements of design, making him a visionary and one of the most renowned creators of the international contemporary scene. Philippe Starck and his wife, Jasmine, spend most of their time on airplanes or in "middle of nowhere.”

www.starck.com / Facebook @StarckOfficial / Instagram @Starck

