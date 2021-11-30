Biofrontera Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights & Recent News

Recorded total revenues for the quarter of $4.3 million, an increase of 33% from last year

Recorded total revenues year-to-date of $14.9 million, an increase of 45% from last year

Raised $18 million in gross proceeds through an initial public offering (IPO) and subsequently entered into a $15 million private placement, with all proceeds to be received in the fourth quarter

Initiated two clinical studies to expand the positioning of Ameluz® for photodynamic therapy (PDT) in the U.S.

Management Commentary

“I am so very proud of the Biofrontera team for all their hard work to support our successful Nasdaq IPO while advancing our business plan. The IPO proceeds together with the funds from the private placement enable us to achieve our near-term goals, including expanding our commercial position across the U.S. and driving market awareness. We have experienced an encouraging sales trend since March with a 45% increase in year-to-date product revenue compared with last year, indicating that product demand is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc.

“The clinical study program governed by our license and supply agreement with Biofrontera AG continues to advance on schedule and is a key component of driving further value from our licensed flagship product. Two clinical studies have recently launched, both of which aim to expand the label of Ameluz® to optimize its competitive position and capture more of the significant market opportunity,” she added.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues were $4.3 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $1.1 million, or 33%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of Ameluz®, reflecting volume increases and a higher net selling price.

Total operating expenses were $20.4 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Cost of revenues increased by $1.3 million primarily due to higher sales of Ameluz®. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $12.9 million primarily due to a one time legal settlement expense, marketing campaign expenses and increased headcount.

Net loss was $16.0 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.8 million and negative $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income or loss excluding, interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, legal settlement expense and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021 were $1.7 million. On October 28, 2021 Biofrontera Inc. raised estimated net proceeds of $15.4 million from an IPO of 3,600,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock. The Company continues to believe that funds available under the Second Intercompany Revolving Loan Agreement along with net proceeds from the IPO, warrants exercised, and the private securities placement provide sufficient capital to support operating, investing and financing activities through at least the next 12 months.

Nine Month Financial Results

Total revenues were $14.9 million and $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $4.7 million, or 45%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of Ameluz®, partially offset by lower sales of Xepi®.

Total operating expenses were $38.3 million and $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Operating expenses for the most recent nine months include the aforementioned one time legal settlement expense.

Net loss was $23.2 million and $10.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $9.5 million and negative $9.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The table below presents a reconciliation from net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 31, 2021 and 2021:

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ (16,012 ) $ (2,985 ) $ (23,208 ) $ (10,801 ) Interest expense, net 86 744 255 2,113 Income tax expenses 6 61 51 66 Depreciation and amortization 134 141 409 423 EBITDA (15,786 ) (2,039 ) (22,493 ) (8,199 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 700 100 1,698 238 Cost reimbursement from Biofrontera Pharma GmbH - (1,188 ) - (1,188 ) Legal settlement expenses 11,250 - 11,250 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,836 ) $ (3,127 ) $ (9,545 ) $ (9,149 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin -88.5 % -96.2 % -63.9 % -89.0 %

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Biofrontera Inc. will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions.﻿

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Conference Call: 1-866-524-3160 (U.S.) 1-412-317-6760 (outside the U.S.) Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com.

﻿About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions. With a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics, Biofrontera currently commercializes the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz® in the United States. When used in combination with PDT and Biofrontera’s BF-RhodoLED® lamp, Ameluz®-PDT is indicated for the treatment of actinic keratoses (AK), one of the most common precancerous skin conditions. Biofrontera also commercializes Xepi®, an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of impetigo. In collaboration with dermatologists, Biofrontera is fully committed to advancing treatment options and patient care. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the financial impact and benefits of the Company’s recent initial public offering and private placement, the clinical developments involving the Company’s licenses products and any other statements about future Expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent on future events or developments. Statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the outcome of the Company’s litigation with DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current disruptions in the supply chain will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of early clinical trials or trials in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; whether results of the studies described above will be indicative of results for any future clinical trials and studies of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED®; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company’s expectations; whether the Company will be able to successfully transition to a public company operating independently of Biofrontera AG; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

(Tables to follow)



BIOFRONTERA INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value and share amount)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,716 $ 8,080 Accounts receivable, net 2,007 3,216 Accounts receivable, related parties 39 73 Inventories 5,439 7,091 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 936 1,116 Total current assets 10,137 19,576 Property and equipment, net 289 370 Intangible asset, net 3,555 3,869 Other assets 1,373 323 Total assets $ 15,354 $ 24,138 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 367 $ 176 Accounts payable, related parties 1,662 1,538 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,262 2,706 Total current liabilities 11,291 4,420 Long-term liabilities: Acquisition contract liabilities, net 15,795 13,828 Other liabilities 5,648 62 Total liabilities $ 32,734 $ 18,310 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 18) Stockholder’s equity(deficit): Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding $ 8 $ 8 Additional paid-in capital 46,986 46,986 Accumulated deficit (64,374 ) (41,166 ) Total stockholder’s equity (deficit) (17,380 ) 5,828 Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity (deficit) $ 15,354 $ 24,138





BIOFRONTERA INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Products revenues, net $ 4,319 $ 3,236 $ 14,890 $ 10,230 Revenues, related party 15 16 42 47 Total revenues, net 4,334 3,252 14,932 10,277 Operating expenses Cost of revenues, related party 2,249 567 7,630 4,025 Cost of revenues, other 41 446 339 617 Selling, general and administrative 17,090 4,191 27,412 13,557 Selling, general and administrative, related party 160 111 520 397 Restructuring costs 199 181 654 861 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 700 100 1,698 238 Total operating expenses 20,439 5,596 38,253 19,695 Loss from operations (16,105 ) (2,344 ) (23,321 ) (9,418 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (86 ) (744 ) (255 ) (2,113 ) Other income (expense), net 185 164 419 796 Total other income (expense) 99 (580 ) 164 (1,317 ) Loss before income taxes (16,006 ) (2,924 ) (23,157 ) (10,735 ) Income tax expense 6 61 51 66 Net loss $ (16,012 ) $ (2,985 ) $ (23,208 ) $ (10,801 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (2.00 ) $ (2,984.67 ) $ (2.90 ) $ (10,800.96 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 8,000,000 1,000 8,000,000 1,000

