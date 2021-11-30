Building a Better Future: GoodMorning.com Gives Over $200,000 in Mattresses to Habitat for Humanity Canada

Edmonton, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodMorning.com is proud to announce its national partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada. Over the next two years, GoodMorning.com will donate over $200,000 in mattresses to Habitat ReStore locations across Canada — a national network of home and building supply resale centers — to raise funds for local home building projects.

“We recognize the strain the pandemic has had on families across Canada,” says GoodMorning.com’s Founder and CEO, Sam Prochazka, “which is why we’re proud to support an organization that gives Canadian families the resources they need to build a more stable future. We believe in giving back to communities across Canada, and our partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada allows us to do that in a really meaningful way.”

For over 30 years, Habitat for Humanity Canada has been committed to its vision of creating a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. By partnering with working families living with low-income, the organization builds strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. In 2020, approximately 200 working families living with lower income became homeowners and 2,600 Canadian families continued to benefit from their partnership with Habitat for Humanity. Through continued mattress donations to Habitat for Humanity ReStores nationwide, GoodMorning.com will provide financial support for these projects.

“At Habitat for Humanity Canada, we often talk about the power of having a safe and decent place to lay your head,” says Jim Waechter, Director, ReStore Success and Product Support. “This generous donation from GoodMorning.com will quite literally help us in providing just that for many Habitat families, and we are truly grateful to work with such an amazing partner.”

GoodMorning.com has set up a continent-wide network of charities to prevent returned mattresses from ending up in landfills and ensure more people get the sleep they need to live better lives. In 2020, GoodMorning.com also partnered with Make-A-Wish® Canada, providing mattress donations to over 125 Wish Kids during the global pandemic.

About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com is Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer, offering nine mattress brands — including Novosbed, Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno, Apollo, and Cherry. GoodMorning.com was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world, having designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a negative in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to ensure returned mattresses don’t go to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress — but for substantially less — over 200,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold across North America. And that number grows daily.

For more information visit GoodMorning.com, or on social media:

Facebook @goodmorning

Instagram @goodmorning

Twitter @goodmorning

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, nonprofit organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability, and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners, and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world.

For more information visit www.habitat.ca, or on social media:

Facebook @HabitatCanada

Instagram @HabitatCanada

Twitter @HabitatCanada

Attachment