Giving Tuesday: DoinGud Launches First Charitable NFT Collection with H+ Creative

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoinGud, an NFT ecosystem focused on inspiring creativity and positive social impact, today – in celebration of Giving Tuesday – launched its full platform featuring NFT artists from H+ Creative, a women led boutique creative studio that represents a tight-knit roster of top-tier, diverse international artists. The platform also welcomed the top charity in America United Way, an international network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates, as another in-network beneficiary. Following the NFT market’s record breaking $10.7 billion in sales last quarter, DoinGud hopes its platform will incentivize more projects to donate and align with charitable or social causes for more positive impact.

“We are just scratching the surface on NFTs’ potential to empower communities, nonprofits and social causes,” said Manu Alzuru, DoinGud founder. “The art world is experiencing a huge shift with digital creations. Creatives are quitting their jobs and building communities full time thanks to the rapid growth of the NFT market and DAOs. Now, those same creatives are looking to align their mission with positive social outreach. Through DoinGud, leading artists are delegating large portions of their proceeds to amazing organizations that are generating positive social impact.”

Giving Tuesday, regarded as the world’s largest day of generosity, is a global movement centering around giving, collaborating, and celebrating generosity. Last year, patrons donated more than $2.7 billion to U.S. nonprofits on Giving Tuesday. The current NFT boom has given rise to a new way for people to donate to nonprofits and do good for the planet.

DoinGud incentivizes creators to donate a portion of their proceeds on every sale and streamlines the process with all donations being transparent and on-chain. Not only can creators choose to allocate up to 100% of their initial sale to humanitarian efforts; they can also allocate a percentage of royalties from each secondary market sale to fund charitable causes in perpetuity. Creators also benefit from 0% minting and platform fees. The DoinGud platform itself is environmentally conscious by utilizing “lazy-minting” where NFTs are only minted once they are purchased.

“United Way is helping more people rebuild their lives better and stronger after the economic fallout of COVID-19 and other crises,” said Edwin Goutier, Vice President of Innovation for United Way Worldwide. “Giving to United Way through DoinGud means those who are in need will get the help they need, including food, shelter and access to essential mental health services. Our community is strongest when we’re United and we are grateful to DoinGud for providing a modern platform for uniting the community.”

Today marks DoinGud’s official launch with inaugural drops from creators of H+ Creative. The H+ Creative collection will support the Open Earth Foundation and features work from numerous artists of repute including: Blunt Action, Render Fruit, Skeeva, Mishko and Postwook.

DoinGud also recently announced the first social causes coming onboard the platform Open Earth Foundation and TeachRock.org with many more social causes coming onboard in the coming months.

About DoinGud

DoinGud is an NFT ecosystem focused on inspiring creativity and positive social impact.

Community-owned and curated, DoinGud strives to empower creators, curators, collectors, and communities to tap into sustainable income streams, creatively engage with their patrons, and create lasting impact for the causes they care about. It is an accessible ecosystem that helps creators focus on what's important, creating.

NFTs are nonfungible tokens (NFT): Also known as “NFTs”, are unique digital assets that live on a blockchain. You can think of them as digital collectibles! NFTs provide traceability and transparency for creators’ works, while also earning creators previously unattainable royalties for all present and future sales.

Tokenizing is digital or physical units of value, utility, or ownership whose behavior is regulated by a smart contract.

Blockchain is a decentralized digital record of data where transactions are logged, recorded, and linked together using cryptography. Since these records are decentralized, one cannot alter past transactions logged to the ledger.