D&H Distributing Rises to #84 on Forbes’ List of America’s Largest Private Companies

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major channel technology provider D&H Distributing announces it has been named #84 on the Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies, qualifying among the top 100 organizations on this list for the first time in its history. D&H has appeared on the list since 2009, gaining a higher spot in the rankings nearly every year since. The distributor ranked #103 in 2020.

This year, as the company exceeded $5 billion in revenues, it has been ranked above such household name corporations as Hallmark Cards, E&J Gallo Winery, Bose, and Neiman Marcus Group. Its new ranking puts D&H in the company of top-100 organizations such as Bloomberg, Staples, Edward Jones, Sheetz, and Perdue Farms. D&H is also the fourth highest company on the list from Pennsylvania, behind only Wawa, Giant Eagle, and Sheetz.

This announcement from Forbes comes as D&H rolls-out its new “BFG” initiative, which stands for Built for Growth, Generations, and Giving. The distributor’s rise in revenues compared to other businesses on the Private Companies list is an example of D&H’s ongoing growth strategy, also exemplified by notable investments in its business such as the addition of 150+ new team members, plus an estimated $375 million in monthly credit extensions for partners this fiscal year.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, D&H extends its relationship-focused business practices across its entire organization, putting a unique emphasis on life/work balance while maintaining a unified, motivated, and team-oriented culture. Much of this stems from D&H’s status as an ESOP company for more than 20 years, where its “employee co-owners” own 36% of the company. This encourages team members to treat the business as their own, inspiring D&H associates to be highly engaged and focused on results, while also fostering an inclusive environment whereby input from all co-owners is valued. D&H team members join the ESOP after three months of employment. Thereafter when the company succeeds, the co-owners share in that success.

ESOP programs tend to yield great co-owner benefits. A recent survey by the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) revealed that ESOP participants accumulate more than twice as much in their retirement accounts compared to non-ESOP companies with defined contribution plans. A Rutgers Institute for the Study of Employee Ownership and Profit Sharing stated that ESOPs enable families to significantly increase their assets, which could contribute to a reduction of “wealth gaps” among socioeconomic groups in the US. In addition, research by the Department of Labor shows that ESOPs not only have higher rates of return than 401(k) plans, but are also less financially volatile.

“G” is also for Giving

The “G” in BFG also stands for giving, which refers to D&H’s ongoing involvement in charitable initiatives on both a national and local scale. Some of D&H’s recent projects include participation in the Lenovo Evolve Small program supporting small businesses, which involved D&H’s sponsorship of a large-scale mural entitled “Raffia: An Interweaving of Past, Present and Future,” installed in downtown Harrisburg. This project offered additional support to five local businesses within the Harrisburg community. D&H Distributing also participated in a number of additional community events, including sponsorship of a special “Hometown Hero” event with the Hershey Bears hockey team, which paid tribute (by way of free tickets) to local military, police, firefighters, EMS, and those on the front lines helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“D&H was very conscious of the role it played in the past year and a half in supplying so many businesses, schools, medical facilities, and public organizations with technology during some extremely trying circumstances,” said D&H Co-President Dan Schwab. “We have taken the opportunity now to invest in our business, our customers, and our team to continue that growth and momentum. We’re honored to see that strategy reflected in our standing on the Forbes list.”

“As a private company, D&H isn’t beholden to random stockholders or market analysts,” began D&H Co-President Michael Schwab. “We’re driven to strengthen our business partners by making sure they have the tools, solutions, and resources to succeed. We’re grateful to be able to help them support their customer communities, providing the technology infrastructures that allow organizations to thrive in an evolving economy.”

D&H solution providers can visit www.dandh.com, www.dandh.com/bfg, or visit the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds: https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh. Call 800-877-1200 to speak to an account representative. To join the D&H team, see www.dandh.com/careers.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by the recent consolidation in the marketplace. As the company enters its 104th year, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.



The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.



The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh .

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, Inc.

For D&H Distributing

(610) 737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com