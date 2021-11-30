Activity results of nine months of year 2021 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of nine months of year 2021

English Lithuanian

On November 30, 2021 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of nine months of year 2021 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



Linas AB group of companies sold linen textile goods and services for 12,398 thousand Eur during the 9 months of 2021. Comparing to the 9 months of 2020 the volume of sales increased by 2,799 thousand Eur or 30 %. During three quarters of year 2021 the Group's sales and production volumes increased compared to the same period last year due to increased demand of natural fibers and shortened supply-chains.

During nine months of 2021 the Group received 1,061 thousand Eur profit before taxation, the result of the same period of 2020 was 190 thousand Eur profit. Profit of the Group increased due to increased volumes of sales.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB “Linas” and interim consolidated not audited financial information of nine months of year 2021.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100





Attachment