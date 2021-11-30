MAP International Listed as a Top 10 Charity by Charity Navigator

Brunswick, GA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAP International, a global health nonprofit organization that is known for their efficient and trustworthy financial practices, has been listed on Charity Navigator’s list “10 of the Best Charities Everyone’s Heard Of.”

With their 4-star rating (the highest rating awarded by Charity Navigator) and their perfect score of 100, MAP International topped the list, holding the highest rank out of the 10 organizations included on the list.

Charity Navigator is the largest charity assessment organization in the U.S., providing donors with insights into a nonprofit’s financial accountability and transparency. The organizations on this list “became household names in part because of their exceptional financial management,” Charity Navigator explains. “Charitable givers should feel confident that these national institutions put their donations to good use.”

“We are thrilled that MAP International is ranked first on Charity Navigator’s ‘Top 10 of the Best Charities Everyone’s Heard of’ list,” says Steve Stirling, President and CEO of MAP International. “Our staff works tirelessly to ensure that every dollar we receive from donors is used efficiently to do the most good for those in need, and we will continue to give our best so that the most vulnerable among us might have the chance to live life to the fullest.”

MAP International has received consistently high rankings from Charity Navigator in the past, and earlier this year the organization was also included as a “COVID-19 Top Nonprofit” because of their thorough and continued relief response efforts during the pandemic. Charity Navigator listed MAP International as one of the top 6 organizations that they encourage donors to support under the “Relief Supplies” category.

To see MAP International ranked on Charity Navigator’s “Top 10” lists, go to www.charitynavigator.org. To learn more about MAP International and to support their mission, visit www.map.org.