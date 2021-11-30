World Insurance Associates Acquires Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency, Inc. of Point Pleasant, NJ, on November 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency, Inc. is a family owned and operated agency, with over 75 years combined experience in the industry. They provide personal and commercial insurance.

“At Coe-Brooke Insurance, we are committed to servicing our clients. We provide superb customer service, and value the long-term relationships we have with our clients,” says Lori Coe, Owner, Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency, Inc. “We aim to educate our clients and get all necessary information so we can provide them with the right balance of coverage and pricing with dedicated customer service.”

“We are pleased to welcome Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency, Inc. to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “The addition of Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency, Inc. to the World team will enable us to continue to build our local presence in New Jersey.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Eckert Semans Cherin & Mellott provided legal counsel to Coe-Brooke Insurance Agency, Inc. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 127 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 150 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.