Arterys Signs Global Distribution Agreement With iCAD, Inc. to Launch Its New Breast AI SaaS Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arterys, the world's leading vendor-neutral AI platform, today announced it signed a global distribution agreement with iCAD , a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. This partnership will expand access to iCAD's industry-leading AI-powered breast health solutions via Arterys' FDA-cleared and CE-marked MICA platform to its installed base.

"We are extremely excited to partner with iCAD. As the first cloud-native solution in medical imaging, we will offer our joint customers a full complement of delivery solutions," said Dan Arnoff, Sr. Vice President of Commercialization. "Arterys is not an AI Marketplace company but an AI Platform company where we bring only the best-of-breed AI solutions together to work seamlessly within one user interface. Arterys has a decade of cloud native expertise and combining this with iCAD's best-of-breed Breast AI and Risk solutions, we will be able to serve any customer, anywhere, anytime via the internet. With IT demands being so high in healthcare, the Arterys solution can be deployed in a matter of hours vs. weeks with an on-premises solution. I personally had the fantastic opportunity to run the global sales team at iCAD for years and partnerships are not just about great products but also great relationships."

iCAD's full suite of breast health solutions includes ProFound AI®, which is available for 2D and 3D mammography, ProFound AI ® Risk , the world's first and only clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year, breast cancer risk estimation that is truly personalized for each woman based only on a screening mammogrami, PowerLook Breast Density Assessment .

"iCAD's technologies are revolutionizing the way clinicians are screening for breast cancer, as they offer clinically proven benefits to both clinicians and patients," said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD, Inc. "We are pleased that our technology will soon be integrated directly within the Arterys platform, offering seamless interoperability and expanding access to this leading-edge technology to more facilities and imaging centers worldwide."

ProFound AI for DBT was the first AI cancer detection software for DBT to be cleared by the FDA. This leading-edge technology is clinically proven to reduce radiologists' reading time by 52.7 percent, improve radiologists' sensitivity by eight percent and reduce unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percentii.

The latest generation of ProFound AI Risk offers the ability to calculate a short-term risk estimation for 3D mammography, with greater accuracy compared to both the previous version of the risk software based on 2D mammography and traditionally used risk models. Expanded features include the ability to calculate short-term (one-, two- or three-year) absolute risk based on either 2D or 3D mammography images. Specifically designed to factor in racial and ethnic backgrounds, ProFound AI Risk also factors in clinically relevant global screening guidelines and more than 15 country incidence and mortality reference tables, for alignment with that country's general population.

The latest version of iCAD's PowerLook Density Assessment software enables clinicians to automate breast density assessment accurately and reliably, removing the challenges of subjectivity. It identifies the patient's anatomy, segments the breast, then measures adipose and fibroglandular tissue and its dispersion to determine the density category in alignment with BI-RADS® 5th Edition lexicon. Its consistent scores bring confident density assessment and standardized stratification in density-based breast cancer screening and reporting.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

About Arterys

Arterys is the market leader and the world's first internet platform for medical imaging. Its objective is to transform healthcare by transforming radiology. The Arterys platform is 100% web-based, AI-powered, and FDA-cleared, unlocking simple clinical solutions. For more information on Arterys, please visit www.arterys.com .

