Neovasc Reducer™ System Receives National Reimbursement in France

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN) today announced that the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”) system has been granted Prise en Charge Transitoire (“PECT”) reimbursement in France by the national health authority, Haute Autorité de Santé (“HAS”). The decision will be officialized upon publication in the French Journal Officiel.



The Reducer is the first therapy to be approved under the newly established PECT process. It is designed to allow patients with significant illnesses and no other therapeutic options to benefit from novel therapies for select indications. The national approval is for a period of one year, and it can be renewed.

Prof. Martine Gilard, past President of the French Society of Cardiology and Director of Interventional Cardiology, Brest University Hospital, France, commented, “This is positive news for patients suffering from refractory angina in France. The clinical data on Reducer therapy continue to demonstrate efficacy and an excellent safety profile. It is a strong message from HAS that the very first therapy approved under the innovative PECT process is the Reducer. This authorization is a major step for Reducer therapy and will help new centers in France to begin utilizing the device.”

“One pillar of Neovasc’s value creation strategy is to expand reimbursement for Reducer to enable broader market access. The HAS decision builds upon the recent reimbursement expansion in the United Kingdom, as well as the positive American Medical Association decision to establish a new Category III CPT code for coronary sinus reduction procedures in the United States,” stated Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “We look forward to expanding our presence in France to support the new reimbursement decision.”

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018. This designation is granted by the FDA in order to expedite the development and review of a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In addition, there must be no FDA approved treatments presently available, or the technology must offer significant advantages over existing approved alternatives.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

