Self-Care Industry Leader The MELT Method Announces On Demand Experience For Consumers

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MELT Method, a leader in the self-care industry known for its revolutionary techniques and life-changing results, announces its MELT On Demand experience available just in time for the holidays. MELT boosts and restores the body’s connective tissue system known as fascia to enhance individuals’ overall wellness. In as little as 10 minutes a day, three times a week, this simple method of self-care helps users stay healthy, look and feel more youthful, eliminate persistent pain symptoms, and lower stress levels, to keep individuals doing what they love. A method for anyone at any age, engaging in self-care anywhere has never been easier.



Sue Hitzmann, creator of the MELT Method, is a New York Times bestselling author, exercise physiologist, manual therapist, and internationally recognized expert in the fitness to wellness industry. “For years, I have witnessed countless people at every age and fitness level improve their quality of life using the MELT Method, and it is because of that reason we are thrilled to announce MELT On Demand, which will continue to give consumers a way to boost their overall health and wellness from anywhere. I have studied, researched, and dedicated my life to finding the best ways to help individuals restore and rejuvenate their body’s fascial system, helping them kick chronic pain, feel better, and have more energy. Through MELT On Demand, we can reach more people and help them feel better,” said Hitzmann.

Fascia is the stability system of the body and plays a crucial role in longevity, mobility, and our overall sense of wellbeing. Daily living alters its supportive qualities. Diet and exercise don’t restore the adaptations that occur in this tissue. MELT does. Using specialized soft body rollers and small balls of various densities and sizes used on the hands and feet, participants learn to apply gentle therapeutic techniques akin to manual therapy in a daily self-care practice to eradicate accumulated tension and stress that cause a decline in performance at any age. The techniques yield instant changes in alignment, mobility, and over time help to improve individuals’ stability and sense of control. MELTers often say the method helps them feel and look younger, reduces tension and stress from daily living, and gives them more energy which supports a positive and healthy lifestyle. Fitness pros, new moms, teen athletes, people recovering from an injury, surgery, or managing a disorder or disease – anyone, at any age can learn to implement the method into their daily life and access improved health and resilience. MELT can be customized to anyone’s particular needs – from improving performance and decreasing the risk of repetitive stress injuries to eliminating chronic pain or just feeling good.

MELT On Demand Offers Include:

MELT On Demand:

Features: Restore the body’s efficiency, reduce chronic pain, and boost overall wellbeing by using a game-changing blend of neurofascial techniques with hundreds of videos to guide users through a self-care journey. MELT On Demand is only $19.99 for the first 90 days, then $14.99 per month thereafter.

MELT Essentials Bundle:

Features: The MELT Super Bundle contains the MELT Soft Roller, the Mini Hand and Foot Kit, either the MELT Method eBook or MELT Method Paperback Book, as well as one month MELT On Demand and is $129.99.

To learn more about the MELT Method or to purchase MELT On Demand, visit MELTmethod.com. Users can access MELT On Demand from anywhere by visiting the website or downloading the App to their smartphones. Sue Hitzmann’s New York Times bestselling book The MELT Method: A Breakthrough Self-Treatment System to Eliminate Chronic Pain, Erase the Signs of Aging, and Feel Fantastic in Just 10 Minutes a Day! is currently published in eight languages and can be found on MELTmethod.com.

About MELT Method

MELT Method was established in 2001 by creator, founder, New York Times best-selling author, and manual therapist Sue Hitzmann. The MELT Method is a leader in the self-care industry with its breakthrough and revolutionary techniques and products that blends mindful meditation and breathwork techniques to help boost the body’s natural healing process with self-myofascial restorative techniques that simulate hands-on therapeutic practices. Thousands have used MELT as a complementary practice of self-care to prevent injury, address stress, chronic pain, reduce the appearance of cellulite, and rejuvenate their skin.

Media Contact:

April Evans

aevans@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4acdade0-ccf8-4e1a-99a7-109e442e237d