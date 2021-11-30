NeuVector is Named a 2021 DevOps Dozen Finalist for Best Cloud Native Security Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, today announced that it is a 2021 DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards finalist for Best Cloud Native Security Solution/Service. The DevOps Dozen Awards, presented by Techstrong Group, honor the most outstanding technologies and leaders in the DevOps community. Public voting for NeuVector and other finalists is open through the end of the year. NeuVector was acquired by SUSE in October 2021.



As a cloud native Kubernetes security solution, NeuVector provides DevOps and DevSecOps teams with comprehensive pipeline-to-production security for container environments. NeuVector deploys as a container itself, empowering enterprises’ DevOps transformation with complete vulnerability management that spans the entire CI/CD pipeline, along with production-grade security and compliance at runtime. NeuVector allows DevOps and DevSecOps teams to introduce automation via security-as-code, creating security policies that continuously scan for threats while eliminating manual roadblocks to development velocity.

The only Layer 7 container firewall solution, NeuVector is uniquely capable of proactively blocking zero-day attacks, insider threats, and more. The platform also offers calculated security risk scores for each Kubernetes cluster, enabling DevOps and DevSecOps teams to identify and address potential threats before they can cause harm. Recently, NeuVector also added multi-cluster, multi-cloud management to monitor and provide instant risk-scoring for all Kubernetes clusters across clouds. Additionally, NeuVector provides pre-configured security compliance templates to identify issues and offer support for enterprises required to maintain compliance and generate audit reports for PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and other stringent data guidelines.

“Among the cloud native security solutions available to DevOps and DevSecOps teams, NeuVector differentiates with its depth of proactive protections, compliance checks, and threat detection and remediation,” said Gary Duan, NeuVector co-founder and VP of Container Security at SUSE. “We’re proud to have NeuVector recognized as a finalist for Best Cloud Native Security Solution in the DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full-lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.

