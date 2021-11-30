Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Utenos trikotažas

Lithuanian English

The agenda and adopted resolutions of AB Utenos trikotažas (hereinafter - the Company) Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to held on November 30, 2021:



1. Election of the members of the Audit Committee for a new term and determination of the remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee

1.1. To elect 2 (two) independent members to the Audit Committee of AB "Utenos trikotažas" for a new 4 (four) year term: Inga Kuktienė and Šarūnas Radavičius. To elect Šarūnas Radavičius as the Chairman of the Audit Committee;

1.2. The Company undertakes to pay a member of the Audit Committee for the activities of a member according to the agreed number of hours allocated for the activities of a member of the Audit Committee, applying 90 EUR / hour. (after tax), but not more than EUR 270 (after tax) per meeting of the Audit Committee.

2. Election of the board member.

2.1. To elect Nerijus Kalinauskas as a member of the Board of the Company for the remaining term of the Board of the Company, in place of the resigned member of the Board Auksė Žukauskienė.

Additional information on the material event is provided by Živilė Jonaitytė, Chief Financial Officer of Utenos trikotažas AB, tel. 8-686-5193.

Petras Jašinskas, CEO of Utenos trikotažas AB