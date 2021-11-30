Hybrid Software Group PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

| Source: Hybrid Software Group Hybrid Software Group

Cambridge, UNITED KINGDOM

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 30 November 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION #1

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHybrid Software Group PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 5.2189		Volume

1,321
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

1,321

EUR 6,894.17
e)Date of the transaction26 November 2021
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels

NOTIFICATION #2

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHybrid Software Group PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 5.235		Volume

4,763
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

4,763

EUR 24,934.31
e)Date of the transaction29 November 2021
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; enterprise software developer HYBRID Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developer Xitron; and most recently colour technology developer ColorLogic.

Contacts

Jill TaylorGraeme Huttley
Corporate Communications DirectorChief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: graeme.huttley@hybridsoftware.group