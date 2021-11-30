Convocation of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and draft resolutions

English Lithuanian

On the initiative and decision of the Company's Management Board the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB (identification code 121922783, address Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius, LT-03154) is to be held on 22 December, 2021 at 10:00 a. m. in Savanoriu ave. 178B, Vilnius.

Registration of the shareholders will start at 9:30 a. m. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting (15 December, 2021) are entitled to participate and to vote at the General Shareholders meeting. Shareholders‘ rights accounting day – 6 January, 2021.

Agenda includes:

1. Consolidated annual report.

2. Assent to the Remuneration Report of the Company.

3. Company’s Auditor‘s report.

4. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2021 ended 31 August, 2021.

5. Distribution of Company's profit.

6. Election of the audit committee members.

7. Determination of remuneration for the audit committee members.

The Management Board of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB approved the Company‘s draft resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders meeting that will take place on the 23 of December 2021:

1. Consolidated annual report.

Shareholders of the public joint-stock company VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the consolidated annual report of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2021 (There is no voting on this issue of agenda).

2. Assent to the Remuneration Report of the Company.

To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

3. Independent auditor's report.

Shareholders of the public joint-stock company VILNIAUS BALDAI AB are presented with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements of VILNIAUS BALDAI for 2021(There is no voting on this issue of agenda).

4. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2021 ended 31 August 2021.

To approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

5. Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution for the year 2021 ended 31 August 2020:

To approve Company‘s profit distribution:

(thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 19.602 Net result for the current year 149 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year 116 Distributable result 19.867 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends - To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 19.867





No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2021.



6. Election of the audit committee members.

Approve composition of the Audit Committee of 3 (three) members elected for a term of 4 (four) years: independent members Tomas Bubinas and Danute Kadanaite, Audit Committee members Vaidas Savukynas. To elect Tomas Bubinas, Chairman of the Audit Committee.

7. Regarding approval of the remuneration for the Audit Committee members.

To set a rate not higher than EUR 100 per hour for a work in the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai AB. To delegate to the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration payment procedure for the Audit Committee members.

The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents what have to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to realization of shareholders rights are available at the office of VILNIAUS BALDAI (Savanoriu ave 178 B, Vilnius) during working hours.

The shareholders are entitled: (i) to propose to supplement the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting submitting draft resolution on every additional item of agenda or, than there is no need to make a decision - explanation of the shareholder (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes). Proposal to supplement the agenda is submitted in writing by registered mail or delivered in person against signature. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 before the General Shareholders Meeting; (ii) to propose draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting at any time prior to the date of the General Shareholders meeting (in writing, by registered mail or delivered in person against signature) or in writing during the General Shareholders Meeting (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes); (iii) to submit questions to the Company related to the issues of agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting in advance but no later than 3 business days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting in writing by registered mail or delivered in person against signature.

Shareholder participating at the General Shareholders Meeting and having the right to vote must submit documents confirming personal identity. Each shareholder may authorize either a natural or a legal person to participate and to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. The representative has the same rights as his represented shareholder at the General Shareholders Meeting. The authorized persons must have documents confirming their personal identity and power of attorney approved in the manner specified by law which must be submitted to the Company no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting.

Shareholder is entitled to issue power of attorney by means of electronic communications for legal or natural persons to participate and to vote on its behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders must inform the Company about power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders must inform the Company about power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. The power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications and notice about it must be written and submitted to the Company by means of electronic communications.

Shareholder or its representative may vote in writing by filling general voting bulletin, in such a case the requirement to deliver a personal identity document does not apply. The form of general voting bulletin is presented at the Company‘s webpage. If shareholder requests, the Company shall send the general voting bulletin to the requesting shareholder by registered mail or shall deliver it in person against signature no later than 10 days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting free of charge. The filled general voting bulletin must be signed by the shareholder or its authorized representative. Document confirming the right to vote must be added to the general voting bulletin if authorized person is voting. The filled general voting bulletin must be delivered to VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB by registered mail (address Savanoriu ave. 178B, LT 03154 Vilnius, Lithuania) or in person against signature no later than before the day of the General Shareholders Meeting.

Information related with the convened General Shareholders Meeting (notice on convocation of General Shareholders Meeting, information about Company‘s shares, draft resolution, etc.) are available at VILNIAUS BALDAI AB webpage http://www.vilniausbaldai.lt. For further information please contact + 370 5 2525700.





Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

Attachments