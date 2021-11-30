Webinar: Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub for Enterprise Businesses by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The webinar—“Introducing an Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub for Enterprise Businesses”—will acquaint modern enterprise business, marketing and IT leaders with System Soft’s Enterprise Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub powered by Elysium Analytics, which enables organizations to manage and capture insights from multichannel marketing programs, and holistically track and measure ROI by campaign.



“The goal for B2B enterprises is to coordinate all customer touchpoints and channels with personalized and relevant content, moving the customer through the sales funnel,” said Krishna Kolluru, Director of Marketing Technology and Strategy, System Soft. “Tracking engagements across these touchpoints and capturing insights along the journey are essential for nurturing prospects and building customer loyalty. Additionally, channel insights and customer intelligence empower enterprise marketers with the data they need to justify marketing spend and optimize return on ad spend.”

During this webinar, Kolluru, along with Satish Abburi, CTO, Elysium Analytics, will show attendees through a demo how System Soft’s Enterprise Marketing Attribution Hub can connect an organization’s data and analytics to business value, ​and improve targeting to increase conversions. This then provides insights for:

Integrated, multichannel intelligence across marketing platforms, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Customer journey insights

Campaign performance with drill-down intelligence

Marketing investments and ROAS

For more details about the webinar and to register, click here.

What: Omnichannel Marketing Attribution Hub for Enterprise Businesses

Panel: Satish Abburi, CTO, Elysium Analytics, and Krishna Kolluru, Director of Marketing Technology and Strategy, System Soft Technologies

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 9, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.