ATP Flight School Graduates 10,000th Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP) Student

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As airline pilot hiring surges past pre-pandemic levels, ATP Flight School has graduated its 10,000th Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP) applicant at ATP JETS . Since first offering the program in 2015, the 14 CFR 142 airline training center in Dallas, TX, has scaled to become the largest ATP CTP provider for the nation's airlines. Efficient scheduling, flexibility, custom-tailored programs, and low cost have made ATP the preferred ATP CTP provider.

A required first step in airline pilot certification, ATP JETS provides ATP CTP training for 10 regional airlines from its new facility just south of the Dallas Fort Worth airport. Opened in June, the 29,380-square-foot training center increases the capabilities of ATP to efficiently deliver training at the volume required by the largest regional carriers. Colocated with Avenger Flight Group, access to Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer full flight simulators is seamlessly integrated with ATP's classroom and 4,800-square-foot simulator bay housing up to nine flight training devices.

An advanced avionics lab extends ATP capabilities to offer advanced jet transition programs and enhanced ATP CTP. These programs have allowed ATP to provide tailored hiring solutions for Frontier Airlines and Sun Country Airlines. Pilots can transition directly to each airline at 1,500 hours of flight time after attending an enhanced ATP CTP with additional simulator instruction and avionics training.

The ATP JETS training center is part of ATP's network of 70 flight schools offering initial pilot certification for airline-oriented students. Starting with zero experience, graduates complete ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program in seven months, earning their commercial pilot and flight instructor certificates. Combined with ATP JETS, ATP can provide airlines with a complete airline pilot training solution and access to a diverse pool of qualified, self-financed pilots.

The 10,000th ATP CTP graduate milestone achieved by ATP highlights increased hiring and need for airline pilots. Leveraging the capabilities of ATP JETS and its nationwide training centers, ATP is working with airlines on developing flexible, cost-effective pilot sourcing and training programs to meet future demand.

14 CFR part 142 programs provided by ATP Jet Simulation, Inc.

