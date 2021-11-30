Crescent Canna Registers Legal THC Gummies for Adult Use in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a huge win for Louisiana small businesses and consumers, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has officially registered the state's first adult-use THC products. Crescent Canna is proud to be the first New Orleans-based business to successfully register Delta-8 THC products in Louisiana.

Crescent Canna's LDH-registered Delta-8 products include 25 mg Delta-8 THC Sour Space Cadets and 30 mg Delta-8 THC Rocket Bites. Sweet and sour, delicious and effective, Crescent Delta-8 products are made with pure, hemp-derived Delta-8 distillate, and they are full-panel lab-tested for quality, potency, and purity.

"As with all our cannabis products, when it comes to our Delta-8 products you can expect the highest quality extracts, complete transparency about ingredients, accurate dosing information, and, of course, full-panel testing so that you know exactly what you're getting," says Joe Gerrity, CEO of Crescent Canna. "We set the standard for quality, testing, and transparency in the CBD industry. Our customers can rely on us to follow the same high standards for every cannabinoid and every product that has our name on it."

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid with psychoactive effects that are similar to but milder than those of its more famous cousin, Delta-9 THC. But unlike Delta-9, which is typically derived from marijuana, Delta-8 is legal — federally and in the state of Louisiana — because it's derived from hemp.

Delta-8 THC is commonly used to relieve stress, promote healthy sleep cycles, support digestive functions, and more.

Is Delta-8 THC Really Legal in LA?

Some states — including Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, and many others — have sought to ban hemp-derived THC. But thanks to HB640 (Act 336), which passed in June 2021, all hemp-derived cannabinoids are legal in Louisiana if they contain less than 1% Total THC and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. They must also meet other safety, testing, and labeling requirements. One of these requirements is that the hemp-derived cannabinoids must be registered with the LDH, as Crescent Canna's products now are.

"We are so proud to finally bring hemp-derived THC products to our friends and customers throughout Louisiana," says Crescent Canna Chief Marketing Officer David Reich. "Other states try to ban these products without understanding them. Not Louisiana. We are grateful to the Louisiana leaders who made this possible, specifically Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder and Rep. C. Travis Johnson, who worked across the board with health officials, cannabis advocates, small businesses, and consumers to create smart regulations for hemp-derived THC products and set Louisiana on a path to lead the region on cannabis."

Lab-Tested Delta-8 Products

Crescent Canna takes its role as an industry leader very seriously. That means more than innovating new products like the strongest CBD oil in the world and investing in research and development around promising cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC. It also means strengthening the industry with strict quality and testing standards.

Crescent Canna lab-tests all of its products for quality, purity, and potency. Its Delta-8 products are tested by a third-party ISO17025-accredited laboratory, with full-panel certificates of analysis available on Crescent Canna's product testing page.

Must be 21+ to purchase or consume Delta-8 products. State exclusions apply.

