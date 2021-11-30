MeritB2B Acquires True Influence, Creating Industry Leading Provider of Full Funnel B2B Data, ABM and Demand Generation Solutions

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data, analytics and performance marketing solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of True Influence, an industry leader in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. The combination creates a powerful and unique B2B enterprise marketing technology solution, bringing together the data, analytics and performance marketing capabilities of MeritB2B with the intent-based, AI-driven ABM and demand generation capabilities of True Influence.



The combination of MeritB2B and True Influence enables the delivery of a full-funnel end-to-end solution that provides every element that a B2B marketer needs to create successful omnichannel campaigns. The combined entity of MeritB2B and True Influence will be able to provide B2B and enterprise technology CMOs with the most comprehensive B2B database, advanced intent technology, artificial intelligence and automation, as well as extensive research and human touch, at scale. The combined organization will deliver the data and technology to power full funnel demand generation that CMOs rely on to make smarter spending decisions, use their data and insights to develop future-proof strategies, and develop omnichannel solutions that deliver growth.

Together, the combined company will have more than 500 employees globally, including a deep team of data scientists, analysts, engineers and B2B operations specialists. Rob Sanchez, the CEO and member of MeritB2B Board of Directors, continues in his role and takes on CEO responsibilities for the combined entity. MeritB2B will add RK Maniyani, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of True Influence, to the Board of Directors of MeritB2B and he will become Chief Technology Officer of the combined entity. Brian Giese, co-founder and CEO of True Influence will operate as a consultant to the combined organization to assist in transitional matters and integration.

“With the combination of MeritB2B and True Influence, the B2B industry and B2B CMOs get the best data-driven marketing solution for their business, including robust demand generation and technology enabled ABM capabilities that are truly future-proof,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of MeritB2B. “With an exclusive focus on B2B marketing needs, our own world-class data resource, and the ability to activate that data with leading edge marketing cloud technology, B2B CMOs get a full funnel offering that will grow with their evolving needs. We believe this combination represents the future of B2B marketing.”

“True Influence was built on category defining technology to help B2B marketers and CMOs make smarter marketing decisions throughout the customer funnel and drive growth for their organizations,” said RK Maniyani, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of True Influence. “We are thrilled to join MeritB2B, to continue to innovate and to deliver both out-of-the box and custom solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s B2B marketers.”

The two companies will combine their innovative data-driven solutions and technology to immediately deliver value for clients. The massive, rich and fully privacy compliant MeritB2B data asset will now power the True Influence demand generation engine and be integrated into the True Influence Marketing Cloud™. MeritB2B’s market leading programmatic data and audience solutions will also now support True Influence and the combined company’s offering. The combined company will also have industry leading intent and identity graph capabilities, as well as expanded geographic reach to better serve its clients’ global B2B marketing needs.

True Influence is an ideal partner for MeritB2B as it continues to build market leadership in B2B data products and demand generation solutions. The companies share a similar culture of customer excellence, and together deliver a unique marketing cloud technology platform, an industry leading team and capability set, and an exclusive focus on and deep experience in B2B and technology marketing. True Influence also brings deep complementary relationships with major B2B enterprise technology brands to augment the combined company’s industry leading client roster.

In mid-2019, MertiB2B took on an equity investment from Denver, Colorado based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital to fuel its future growth. This is the third transaction that MeritB2B has completed since the Mountaingate investment (acquiring both Compass Marketing Solutions and 180byTwo in 2020) and has enabled MeritB2B to build out deeper data capabilities and demand generation scale for CMOs, and further solidifying the company’s leadership position in B2B marketing.

Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive investment banking advisor to True Influence in the transaction.

About MeritB2B

MeritB2B, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products, analytics, digital and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform and specialized analytics to enable growth for B2B marketers. More information on MeritB2B can be found at www.MeritB2B.com.

About True Influence

True Influence is the pioneer in the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Their proprietary approach to identity resolution and intent signal analysis is unique in that they collect and catalog decision-makers' content consumption behaviors across the internet. They expertly leverage data, technology, and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns to help their customers win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from successful global companies including industry leading enterprise technology brands. For more information visit True Influence at www.trueinfluence.com.