VRTCAL launches $5 million fund for mobile application developers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile SSP company VRTCAL has launched a $5 million bonus fund to encourage mobile application developers to use its in-app monetization technologies.



The Bonus Fund is designed to incentivize mobile application developers to integrate directly with the VRTCAL Marketplace or through its software development kits (SDKs).

VRTCAL’s platform includes a Marketplace, SaaS Services and SDKs to help mobile application developers increase revenue, decrease cost and achieve a greater portion of the ad spend through direct connections.

“Our team is very excited to announce this fund to help mobile app developers,” said VRTCAL president Todd Wooten. “A lot of challenges have happened in our sector related to increased user privacy and changing economics. Many mobile apps are facing headwinds and this fund will help them transition in the right direction toward a more privacy compliant and improved in-app monetization model.”

He added, “User privacy changes will increasingly force mobile gaming apps away from their reliance on performance advertisers. Gaming app developers should be very interested in this opportunity to diversify their revenues.”

To find out more, please reach out to hello@vrtcal.com or visit https://vrtcal.com/dev_fund/ .

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)

VRTCAL is the only open mobile SSP and SaaS company focused on Demand-Path Optimization, reducing the vertical distance between mobile apps and advertisers, and developing technologies that make a difference. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SDKs, SaaS services, oRTB, multiple mediation types, innovative technologies to increase app developer inventory value, and a marketplace with premium brands and advertisers.



Media Contact:

Warren Pickett

Blast PR for VRTCAL

warren@blastpr.com