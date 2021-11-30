Inland Home Mortgage Triples Email Open Rates with Total Expert

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Inland Home Mortgage , a lending division of Inland Bank serving customers nationwide, competing priorities and manual touchpoints made it challenging for loan officers to fully support customers in their financial journeys. Between managing borrowers, building their books of business, and growing partner relationships, busy loan officers needed the right platform to simplify day-to-day tasks and boost collaboration with their sales and marketing teams.



Inland Home Mortgage selected Total Expert , the leading CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, to automate customer journeys, nurture in-process applications, and clearly display opportunities in the customer lifecycle for high-touch and more valuable connections.

With Total Expert, Inland Home Mortgage built automated email journeys to engage borrowers after they close on a loan, resulting in a highly successful nurture program that has driven email open rates to three times the industry average.

“Total Expert’s Journey capabilities help our loan officers build their relationships,” said Ann Dias, CRM administrator at Inland Home Mortgage. “This intelligent automation means that our loan officers can rely on the platform to take care of tactical elements while they focus on high-touch engagements that positively impact their co-marketing relationships.”

With customer data, partnership information, and real-time pricing integrations all in one place, loan officers can meet prospects and customers with the right messages, at the right times, over their preferred channels. The platform also helps loan officers strengthen relationships with real estate partners through native co-marketing functionality that allows them to create compliant, co-branded marketing collateral at no extra cost.

"As the single platform for all sales and marketing activity, Total Expert delivers actionable customer data and insights to customer-facing teams--resulting in revenue growth and customer loyalty," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "With increased visibility into cracks in the customer journey, loan officers convert more leads, drive results, and build lifelong relationships with borrowers.”

For more information on Total Expert, visit totalexpert.com .

About Inland Home Mortgage

Inland Home Mortgage is a lending division of Inland Bank, a $1.2 billion bank in assets which predominantly provides financial products and services to customers in the Chicago area. With nearly 100 loan officers, Inland Home Mortgage focuses on servicing consumers with home loans that support their next stage in life – whether they require a fixed or adjustable rate loan, affordable mortgage, or new construction or rehab loan.