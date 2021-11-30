Onit Hires Neil Wu Becker as Chief Marketing Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management, today announced that Neil Wu Becker has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this role, Wu Becker will lead all aspects of marketing for Onit and its subsidiaries, including developing and executing strategy to grow the company at scale.

The addition of Wu Becker, an award-winning marketing executive who has led global teams at IT, security and enterprise software firms, including Dow Jones component companies and pre-IPO unicorns, underscores a time of rapid growth for Onit. The company is broadening its product portfolio and innovating relentlessly.

Since late 2020, Onit has acquired four companies in the artificial intelligence, contract lifecycle management and enterprise legal management spaces. It has expanded its employee numbers by 40%, won 20+ awards for innovation and rapid growth and was recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program for its three-year revenue growth of 408%. Currently, Onit has more than 10,500 customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to law firms.

“Onit has proven itself a leader in enterprise legal management,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “Now, we have unparalleled opportunities to replicate that success in contract lifecycle management and business process automation for enterprises around the world. Neil’s addition as CMO signals the next evolution of Onit’s growth – one fueled by a widening market opportunity to provide value to customers across their entire organizations. We are investing in growth and acquiring the best resources to accelerate it.”

“The enterprise software space is extremely dynamic, and Onit’s market positioning puts the company right in the middle of driving that industry evolution,” Wu Becker said. “Onit has the technology, talent and trusted brand to help enterprises modernize workflows that directly impact the operational efficiency of legal departments, the management of obligations, and, ultimately, the speed of revenue generation. Simply put, Onit is turning on the jets to help global enterprises operate more efficiently across their functional groups than ever before.”

Wu Becker’s leadership is exemplified by his proprietary and proven system for integrating the marketing mix in a way that scales brand awareness and demand generation for fast-growing companies. He recently served as CMO for Behavox, a financial regulatory compliance and security company, and as vice president of marketing for Apttus, an enterprise quote-to-cash and contract lifecycle management provider now operating as Conga. His experience also includes responsibilities as executive vice president of marketing at publicly traded A10 Networks and leading teams at some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Cisco, Micron Technology and Trend Micro.

