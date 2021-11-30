Credit Unions of Alberta Support BC Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta’s credit unions have joined together to support communities impacted by the recent flooding and extreme weather in British Columbia.



Albertans, many of whom were impacted by the 2013 floods, know well the devastating impact extreme weather can have. To demonstrate support, credit unions and Alberta Central have collectively donated to date, more than $40,000 to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Foods & Extreme Weather Appeal donation portal. These funds will go directly to communities that experienced flooding, landslides, mudslides, power outages and more as a result of the severe storm.

“As people-focused financial institutions, community support is our priority, whether those communities are in Alberta or across the country, because borders don’t define community. We all remember the despair our members and their communities experienced during the 2013 floods and that’s why Alberta credit unions have come together to help our neighbours in British Columbia,” says Benjamin Chappell, President & CEO of Alberta Central.

Alberta Central and our member credit unions hope the donation total will continue to increase to assist the Canadian Red Cross in relief and recovery efforts already underway at the individual and community levels across British Columbia.

To view our secure donation portal, click here.

