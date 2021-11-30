Social Brew Announces Global Launch of Its Premium Coffee Products While Donating 50% of Its Profits to Anti-Human Trafficking Organizations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Brew, a new e-commerce specialty coffee company, has decided to partner with two organizations: Beautiful Feet Wellness (a Denver-based non-profit) and Ho'olanapua (a Hawaii-based non-profit). Both organizations focus on rehabilitation services for survivors of human trafficking and Social Brew would be donating half of its profits to them.

Social Brew's female founder, 26-year old Simone Ispahani, has lived on three continents and completed her high school in Hawaii. She was first introduced to the issue of human trafficking while in college and ended up co-leading a service trip to India to work with survivors. Her experience in India created a deep-seeded passion to fight against this injustice. "During my service trip, I was lucky enough to meet a number of amazing humans who cared about others with no strings attached," says Ispahani. Social Brew's future vision is to create sustainable job opportunities through Social Brew coffee shops, empowering survivors on their journey from rescue to reintegration back into society. "I want to give them the tools to be independent, so they can pursue their dreams. We all deserve a chance to be our very best selves," says Ispahani.

According to the International Labor Organisation (ILO) in 2017 "more than 40 million people worldwide are victims of modern-day slavery."

ABOUT:

Social Brew is a global e-commerce specialty coffee company with its headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. Social Brew has partnered with the following charities to donate 50% of its profits:

Ho'ōla Nā Pua

Ho'ōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) was founded to shine a light on the dark criminal enterprise of sex trafficking and places the health of Hawaii's youth at the center of its mission and vision for its community.

Beautiful Feet Wellness , a fitness and physical wellness center, helps human trafficking victims reorient their lives through exercise and healthy habits. Beautiful Feet Wellness also partners with and supports existing organizations centered on rehabilitating victims of human trafficking.

