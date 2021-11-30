Cadenza Innovation Founder to Discuss Battery Safety at ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference and POWERGEN International 2022

Cleantech Serial Entrepreneur Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud Also Joining Closing Keynote at MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 Festival

WILTON, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation, the award-winning provider of safe, low-cost, energy-dense lithium-ion-based storage solutions, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will explore battery safety during presentations at both the ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference & Expo and the POWERGEN International Conference. The events will showcase the battery pioneer discussing design advancements for lithium-ion (Li-ion)-based battery cells, packs and modules to fuel the technology’s expanding role in driving an even more rapid and cost-effective clean energy transformation in the fight against climate change.

Notably, this news comes on the heels of Cadenza Innovation announcing it has begun collaborating with Rockwell Automation, Inc. – the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation – to build the industry’s highest performance battery cell production lines.

Renowned for developing and commercializing Li-ion batteries, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is a highly sought-after speaker on topics ranging from energy storage, battery safety, climate change and cleantech, to new financial and partnering models and women entrepreneurs. An MIT Technology Review Innovator Under 35 Award recipient herself, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will participate in the closing keynote during the publication’s 2021 event, which will celebrate all the Innovator Under 35 Honorees – past and present – who are building a more resilient world by driving the future of biomedicine, computing, energy and robotics.

Details and links to Dr. Lampe-Onnerud’s event participation follow:

ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference & Expo – “Breakout: Deploying Energy Storage Safely”

Thursday, December 2, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. MST

Summary: Taking place at the largest network and business hub for electricity generators and solution providers engaged in power generation, this panel will feature Dr. Lampe-Onnerud; Salt River Project ESS Codes and Safety Team Leader Sharon Bonesteel; Arizona Public Service Energy Innovation Advisor, Distributed Energy Resources Daniel Clark; REV Renewables Senior Vice President of Battery Systems Cody Hill; and Pierce Atwood LLP Partner Andrew Kaplan discussing how the safe deployment of battery energy storage is essential for the success of the “Storage Decade.” Moderated by American Fire Technologies General Manager Paul Hayes, the session will explore best practices for siting and managing safety considerations in urban and large-scale environments while examining the latest updates to fire safety codes and testing protocols.

MIT Technology Review: The Innovators Under 35 Festival – “Awards and Impact”

Wednesday, December 8, 1:05 – 1:25 p.m. EST

Summary: This event is a celebration of MIT Technology Review’s global community of Innovator Under 35 Honorees – all the visionaries, trailblazers, humanitarians and entrepreneurs who have taken their big ideas and their bold thinking and turned them into reality. During this “fireside chat” moderated by Valo Health Founder and CEO Dave Berry, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud and fellow Innovator Under 35 Honoree, Ichthion Co-founder and CEO Inty Gronneberg, will share their award experience and its impact on their journey to tech success.

POWERGEN International Conference – “Deploying Energy Storage Systems in Urban Environments: Safety Driving Global Growth Opportunity”

Friday, January 28, 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. CST

Summary: It’s clear that energy storage systems (ESS) are, and will continue to be, critical in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. But, despite already demonstrating compelling economics in multiple transmission and distribution grid-connected scenarios, ESS deployments remain limited in urban areas due to safety concerns inherent in legacy battery architectures. However, Li-ion batteries aren’t inherently unsafe. It’s how they’re architected that directly affects their safety. In this session at the world’s leading power generation event for utilities, technology providers and power producers, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will provide actionable insights on near- and longer-term urban ESS opportunities.

In addition to its collaboration with Rockwell Automation, Cadenza Innovation announced in September a partnership with Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation’s leading electrical and industrial distributors, to deploy next-generation Li-ion battery packaging technology. Cadenza Innovation’s energy storage solutions will be available via Turtle Energy Storage Services (TESS), a division of Turtle & Hughes – a company that has been delivering power distribution and energy management solutions to a broad range of customers across the U.S. for nearly 100 years.

Combining industry-leading safety with superior energy density and low cost, Cadenza Innovation’s patented and UL-registered supercell battery architecture stops propagation during thermal runaway. The supercell has also passed stringent safety testing by the U.S. Department of Defense. As such, battery pack and module manufacturers as well as systems integrators can be confident that their products will not induce the types of fires, explosions and multibillion-dollar recalls making headlines worldwide. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial/industrial, transportation and prosumer markets, Cadenza Innovation’s platform-based ecosystem fuels rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.

