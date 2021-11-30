It's About Time the BMX Got an Upgrade - turbospezial Creates the Fastest Acceleration Cruiser Bike

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- turbospezial has announced that they will be running an Indiegogo campaign for their luxury electrified urban cruiser bike. turbospezial is a BMX-Style cruiser bike that holds the fastest acceleration in its class. It is hand-welded and chrome-plated in Europe. Early backers will get access to exclusive discounts up to 48% off.

Take the City & Conquer the Streets

turbospezial is inspired by streetwear and European luxury. Don't be fooled by its looks, as it is packed with a high-performance 70 FT-LB torque e-motor that accelerates to up to 20 mph and can go on for a 31+ mile range. This 24" deluxe e-BMX cruiser is perplexingly light at only 41 pounds but can accommodate adults up to 300 lbs. The 24" set wheels are slightly larger than what's included in a standard BMX, but makes for a smoother and more comfortable ride. turbospezial's robust steel frame is hand-welded & chrome-plated in Europe, to ensure top-quality construction.

Mindfully Constructed

Fabian Winopal, one of the Founders of turbospezial, shared that, "It is important to us that we deliver a product that is constructed with integrity. We handpicked long-lasting, premium materials to ensure the quality and longevity of turbospezial. The materials used in the construction are responsibly sourced when possible; this is a factor that is often overlooked in the e-mobility space. To give an example, the leather for our crashpad and saddle is cruelty-free. We are proud to have built a mindful product that also contributes to lower gas emissions."

Stunt On 'Em

The BMX-Style cruiser bike has caught the attention of several design awards. It is nominated for German Innovation Award 2022 and was shortlisted for the German Designer Club award. turbospezial is one of a kind and is the perfect combination of form and function. The several breakthroughs in its design allow it to retain the same BMX-level agility and torque comparable to a small Ducati.

Feature Highlights

Robust CRMO steel frame, hand-welded in Europe

Bafang eMTB 70 ft-lb torque motor

Hydraulic disc brakes

24" wheels

41 lbs.

31+ Mile Range

Up to 20 mph Top Speed

Mobile App to see bike statistics, real-time location, and more

For Collaboration and Inquiries

Joie De Luzuriaga

Media Contact

Rainfactory Inc.

T: +1 (470) 518-4122

E: joie@rainfactory.com

For more information, go to https://get.turbospezial.com/ and see the press kit for lifestyle and product assets.

About turbospezial

turbospezial was founded by Fabian Winopal, Sinan Bilen, Alina Lottmann, and Tim Fleischer. The company aims to create top-end products that are thoughtfully designed with first-rate performance in mind, are constructed with long-lasting, premium materials, and advocate European street culture. turbospezial opens the world of e-mobility to people who seek performance and also want to conquer the city in style.

Related Images











Image 1: turbospezial





turbospezial is a BMX-Style cruiser bike that holds the fastest acceleration in its class. It is hand-welded & chrome plated in Europe.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment