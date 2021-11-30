Jim Corrigan Joins Whitsons Prepared Meals

Islandia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitsons Culinary Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Corrigan as the Vice President of Sales and Customer Relations for the Prepared Meals division.

Jim Corrigan comes to Whitsons as a proven business builder with over 20 years of progressive sales and operations management experience in the contract management industry. Corrigan has dedicated his career to the food service industry by providing high quality meals and services. Corrigan began his career as a chef working in 3-star restaurants and 5-diamond resorts. He then moved to roles in senior meal services, focusing on shelters and Meals-on-Wheels programs. Later, he expanded his career into school nutrition, ensuring that young school children had access to nutritious meals. His background in culinary arts has been a tremendous advantage for him to understand clients’ needs and to make an impact on food production and quality. He is very involved in his community and has extended his community service efforts by assisting with emergency relief, such as leading the distribution of emergency food supplies during Hurricane Katrina and ensuring that school children received meals during Covid-19.

Corrigan will now lead the growth and expansion of Whitsons Prepared Meals division, focusing on providing wholesome prepared meals for schools, senior citizens and homeless communities.

“We are pleased to have Jim become an integral member of the Whitsons team,” said Vincent “Ozzie” Orsillo, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Whitsons Culinary Group. “We look forward to expanding our reach to provide nutritious meals to additional communities while driving our mission of Enhancing Life One Meal at a Time™ forward.”

About Whitsons Prepared Meals®

Whitsons Prepared Meals provides a wide range of high-quality prepared meal services, with a strong focus on nutritious, high quality meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients, to clients in a variety of communities throughout the Northeast, including senior centers, homebound seniors, childcare centers, school satellite programs, summer camps, shelters and emergency situations. Whitsons has a long and proud history of excellence and growth since 1979 and is setting new standards for the foodservice industry with wholesome foods and family values.

For more information, please visit www.whitsons.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.