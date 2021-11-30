EZFILL ANNOUNCES NEW FLEET FUELING AGREEMENT WITH SERVPRO OF NORTH MIAMI

Leading On-Demand Mobile Fuel Company Plans to

Expand to Additional Markets in the Near Future

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the signing of a new fleet agreement with SERVPRO of North Miami. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

EzFill, the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery provider in Florida, will provide daily scheduled fueling to the SERVPRO fleet in North Miami, with plans to expand and service fleets in additional markets in the near future.

“Fleet owners are increasingly relying on EzFill to fuel their service vehicles, thereby allowing their drivers to operate more efficiently by eliminating downtime associated with refueling,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “As companies like SERVPRO expand their operations and reach, we expect to grow alongside them as we continue ramping up our sales and expand to new markets to meet this accelerating demand.”

EzFill provides the following solutions to fleet operators:

Eliminates down-time required to fuel their vehicles, and paying drivers to perform this non- revenue-generating task

Reduces wear-and-tear on vehicles driving to and from a local gas station

Saves fuel consumed driving to and from gas station

Eliminates the need for fuel cards

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .

About SERVPRO

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, and biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact: